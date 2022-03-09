Audit Office critical of ‘irregularities’ in Department for the Economy and Invest NI Covid spending

Department says it is ‘disappointing’ that it has again been forced to defend its position following an NIAO report

The NI Audit Office has described the Department for the Economy’s failure to learn from the Renewable Heating Incentive (RHI) scheme as “completely unacceptable” after highlighting a number of irregularities in its expenditure.

Mr Kieran Donnelly, Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG), has issued reports on the results of his audits of the 2020-21 annual report and accounts of the Department for the Economy (DfE) and Invest NI (INI).

The reports summarise his assessment of both sets of accounts, which largely relate to grant support schemes launched in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2020-21, DfE’s net expenditure totalled £1.6 billion, a substantial increase from £1.1 billion in 2019-20.

INI’s net expenditure also increased by £38.6 million to a total of £422 million. This was largely due to the implementation of a number of emergency grant schemes, designed to provide support to businesses and individuals subject to closure or restrictions.

Mr Donnelly’s reports highlight four Covid schemes, totalling £140 million, which, although recorded in Invest NI’s accounts, were actually controlled and administered by DfE. These include the Small Business Grant Scheme and the Tourism and Retail Sectors Grant.

INI was instructed by the department to include the expenditure within its accounts as it had the correct legal powers to make the payments, whereas the department did not.

Mr Donnelly concluded that INI had no role in the schemes’ design or delivery and that the schemes were actually administered by the department, meaning that the expenditure should have been recorded in the DfE’s accounts.

It also means that the expenditure was incurred by DfE without the appropriate legal authority. As a result, he has qualified both sets of accounts on the basis that this expenditure was “irregular”.

He also concluded that INI’s financial statements did not provide a true and fair view of the substance of the transactions and he has provided an adverse opinion on Invest NI’s accounts on that basis.

Both the department and INI were provided with an opportunity to adjust their accounts to resolve the issues identified by the audit. They both declined to do so as they do not agree with the independent opinion of the C&AG.

This disagreement has, in part, contributed to the lateness of certification and publication of the annual report and accounts of both organisations.

Mr Donnelly commented: “My report acknowledges the speed with which these support schemes were designed and delivered.

“It is important to stress, though, that the issues I have identified do not merely pertain to technical matters, but to fundamental principles and standards of accounting with which all public bodies should comply.”

The report also sets out the C&AG’s qualification relating to Covid-19 business support schemes administered by Invest NI totalling £129.8 million in 2020-21.

Based on how these schemes were designed, INI relied on self-declarations by applicants as evidence that certain eligibility criteria had been met, with no corroborating evidence. As a result there was “insufficient audit evidence” to confirm that expenditure was regular.

These schemes were launched at pace in response to the continued impact of the pandemic on Northern Ireland’s economy.

Approval for their implementation was granted by Ministerial Direction, since the Department’s Accounting Officer was unable to provide evidence that these schemes would provide value for money or that there would not be an unacceptably high risk of error or loss of funds.

In addition, Mr Donnelly’s report on INI notes “irregular income and expenditure” relating to a £14.2 million loan made in previous years to Glenmore Generation Limited – an anaerobic digestion facility.

The Department of Finance (DoF) considered this loan to be irregular, because certain conditions of its approval had not been complied with and further approval had not been sought.

Irregularities were also highlighted in relation to a £5.3m payment to Tourism Ireland Limited, where again DoF approval was not obtained.

Commenting on these qualifications to the accounts, Mr Donnelly said: “It is completely unacceptable that a Department fails to comply with the requirements of primary legislation it is relying on to make payments.

“This is a basic requirement, and it is extremely disappointing to see that the Department has failed to learn lessons from its past failure on obtaining approvals required for the Renewable Heating Incentive scheme.”

INI published its 2020-21 Annual Report & Accounts on Wednesday. They say the accounts have been qualified by the NI Audit Office in two areas – expenditure relating to NI Executive Covid emergency response schemes; and expenditure relating to a loan provided for the Glenmore Anaerobic Digestion Facility.

Responding to the qualifications Mel Chittock, Interim CEO, Invest NI said: “We acknowledge the decision of the Comptroller and Auditor General to qualify our accounts.

“The global pandemic was an unprecedented situation which required implementation and operation of emergency schemes outside of normal process.

“I am confident that all the necessary steps were taken to provide the best solutions to get much needed emergency funding to businesses. We complied fully with the instructions given to us and NIAO found no irregularities.”

Addressing the qualification relating to a loan provided for the Glenmore Anaerobic Digestion Facility in more detail, she said under the Sustainable Utilisation of Poultry Litter (SUPL) Scheme INI provided funding towards the build and operation of two anaerobic digestion plants.

“The aim was to help resolve a significant local environmental issue and to help Northern Ireland comply with EU nitrates targets, as well as provide economic benefits by supporting growth in the agri-food sector,” Ms Chittock said.

“It was always understood that the development of anaerobic digestion plants using innovative technologies was high risk. This risk was balanced against the environmental and economic benefits to the NI economy.

“The Glenmore facility encountered technical and operational difficulties and in 2020 the owner operator decided to refinance the business. As a result, Invest NI, and the main funder, will not receive a return on the initial investment made.

“However, the plant remains operational, is contributing to the objectives of the SUPL Scheme, and producing green energy for two NI manufacturing businesses.”

A review highlighted that there could have been improvements in Invest NI internal processes and that it could have taken more steps to better mitigate and manage the loan investment in this project.

However, the Department of Finance concluded that some of the conditions it put in place around the loan were not met, and now views the loan as an irregular spend.

INI insists that it has tightened its processes and procedures and formed a new Invest NI Governance Council focussed on implementing best practice and improvements right across the organisation.

A DfE spokesperson said as the Covid crisis gripped the country, the department and its arm’s length bodies responded immediately, with 30 schemes delivered at a cost of £951m. which helped tens of thousands of local businesses.

"It is therefore disappointing, and not for the first time, that the Department is forced to clarify its position following an NIAO report,” he added.

“The Department’s accounts were presented to the NIAO in May 2021, as agreed. A delay arose because of the NIAO’s interpretation of an accounting issue it had not raised the previous year when the same schemes were delivered.

"Despite obtaining extensive and robust legal advice supporting its approach, the Department was unable to persuade the NIAO of its position; a position that was universally accepted and supported across Government.

"The Department’s Accounting Officer shared his legal opinion and wider supporting documentation with the NIAO in an attempt to agree a consensus. Unfortunately, a resolution to what was, and remains, a subjective issue in accounting terms, prevented the accounts from being laid on time as anticipated.”