Autumn Statement 2022: Home heating oil payment doubled and issued to ‘all Northern Ireland households’

The Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has confirmed a home heating oil support package to households in Northern Ireland will be doubled from £100 to £200 and paid “to all households”.

Mr Hunt made the commitment during his autumn statement on Thursday afternoon and in guidance issued afterwards, the Treasury said the payment would be delivered “as soon as possible” this winter.

Officials at the Treasury confirmed the support will also apply to those on natural gas.

"This government will provide this payment to all Northern Ireland households in recognition of the prevalence of alternative fuel usage in Northern Ireland,” they said.

The previously announced support will be in the form of a credit to electricity bills.

In Northern Ireland, home heating oil is used by two-thirds of households. That is compared to around 5% of households across the whole of the UK.

According to the latest information from the Consumer Council, the average price of home heating oil in Northern Ireland as of Thursday stands at £442 for 500 litres.

The average cost of 300L will set consumers here back around £274, with 900L of home heating oil costing on average £784.

During the speech in the Commons, Mr Hunt also confirmed Northern Ireland will receive £650m over the next two years under the Barnett formula.

In a statement, the Treasury said: “To level up the entire of the UK, the devolved administrations will receive £3.4 billion over the next two years. £1.5bn for Scotland, £1.2bn for Wales and £650m for Northern Ireland. This will help people across the union during these challenging economic times.”

DUP MP Ian Paisley welcomed the move to increase home heating oil support but called for a “clear timetable” for the rollout of the government’s £400 energy support payment.

The government is yet to announce when the payment will be issued to households here as a result of the lack of an Executive.

"I recognise that the Government has listened and revised their initial £100 payment for oil users by increasing it to £200 and making it available to all households,” said Mr Paisley.

"This is imperfect but at least there is movement. We now need a clear timetable for this roll-out and the £400 electricity payment.”

Alliance Party MP Stephen Farry also said people need “answers” over when the £400 energy support will be provided.

“For Northern Ireland, confirmation of the doubling of the oil payment to £200 is a small move in the right direction,” Mr Farry said.

"Yet, we are still to hear answers on when it and the £400 energy payment will be made here.”

Northern Ireland is currently without an Executive or Assembly at Stormont and faces an estimated £650m black hole in its public finances.

Previously, the NI Fiscal Council said that in the absence of corrective action, extra money from Westminster or flexibility from the Treasury, the money will have to be clawed back from the NI block grant next year.

Reacting to the statement, Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts said his organisation was disappointed in the lack of support offered to local small businesses.

“Our members are facing a perfect storm of cost challenges from Energy, Business Rates and a major downturn in consumer spend,” he said.

“The freezing of the threshold for employer National Insurance is a stealth tax on small businesses and jobs and will result in higher costs”

“We note the Chancellor announced a £13.6 billion package of business rate support for small businesses in England. We will be lobbying for the Barnett consequential of this to provide rates relief to struggling small traders In Northern Ireland.”

The Northern Ireland Chamber said “more is needed” from the government in building business confidence.

"Time will tell whether the Chancellor’s statement will provide the stability required for the UK economy as a whole. With additional funding for Stormont announced today, the need for an Executive could not be clearer,” said chief executive Ann McGregor.