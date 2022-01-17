Ballyclare firm Woodside Logistics Group loses £1m in sales but profits up 30%

A Ballynure haulage firm has seen its turnover drop by over £1.5m to £68m according to its recent accounts, but pre-tax profits grew by more than 30% to £5.5m.

Family firm, Woodside Logistics Group, based in Ballyclare, revealed the figures in its financial report, which covers the year up until March 31, 2021.

It said turnover sat at £68.4m, down from 2020’s £69.9m.

The business also added 21 staff to its team, bringing its headcount to 557 over the period.

Woodside Logisitcs was set up in 1975 and the group includes Woodside Haulage which provides transport services to manufacturers, retailers, and other industries. Among the goods it transports are building products and food.

It also operates separate liquid and vehicle transport businesses as well as a warehouse while its Woodside Global (formerly All-Route Shipping NI) arm — the international division of the Woodside Logistics Group — offers “freight forwarding solutions by air, sea and road”.

The haulage industry has been at the coalface of Brexit complications which have affected crossings on the Irish Sea, but Woodside says while other firms in the logistics sphere held back from investing as Brexit approached, it invested more, including adding over 20 new Schmitz Cargobull curtain-side trailers to its fleet because of increased demand from Irish and British customers.

And in September last year (not covered in the accounts referenced) it shelled out £3m for a new warehouse facility.

It said: “Our volumes across the Irish Sea continue to increase month on month, with demand growing from clients that recognise Woodside's continued investment in a modern fleet, helping to ensure that their products arrive on-time and in optimum condition.

“With many other haulage companies citing Brexit as a reason to delay investment in their fleet, Woodside Haulage are continuing to develop their Irish - UK operations. We are working closely with our colleagues in Woodside Global to assist with Brexit related queries, explaining how we can can provide an integrated solution for transport and customs via the Irish Sea.”

The logistics sector has been hard hit by complications that came about from Brexit.

As a result, managers working in the supply field were afforded an 18% rise in wages last year.

In fact, data from recruitment specialist Hays said supply chain managers had some of the biggest salary increases in Northern Ireland of 2021 with their pay packets hitting a healthy £65K.

Rising wages for supply chain managers could reflect the need for experts to resolve supply chain complications following the NI Protocol, which has kept Northern Ireland in the EU single market for goods following the end of the EU transition period.