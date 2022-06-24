Ballygowan skincare firm is hit by short supply of oil products

Boss blames impact of Ukraine war

Struggles: Bee Haven Beekeepers and Bodycare owner Emma Thompson is having to stockpile certain oils

A Co Down business owner who creates natural soap products has warned about the shortage of certain oil items.

Emma Thompson founded The Bee Haven Beekeepers and Bodycare three years ago after problems with her skin led her to look for natural alternatives.

She even keeps her own bees which create the honey she uses in her products, such as bath bombs and soaps.

Now, Emma (43), from Ballygowan, has warned of a UK shortage in the necessary oils she needs to make her cosmetics.

She said she’s revaluating her business plans and has had to stockpile and adapt her ordering process.

Emma explained: “Because I am in a small-scale craft, with being in Northern Ireland, I’m considered to be in medium-scale cosmetics. I heavily rely on products that are also used across food manufacturing.

“The main issue for me is that I now have to stockpile, so I’m sitting with over 100 litres of olive oil which is a good couple of months of stock.

“It’s a lot of money — this is money I could have done without spending because I’m a small business, but I wanted to make sure I had enough.”

It has been reported that the war in Ukraine has affected the distribution of sunflower, rapeseed and olive oil.

Ukraine and Russia are major producers of sunflower oil and many large manufacturers, such as crisps company Walkers, are now seeking alternatives. This is causing a knock-on effect for suppliers and local businesses.

The shortage also caused some UK supermarket retailers to limit the amount of sunflower and olive oil purchases to three per customer.

Emma added: “Of course I acknowledge the awful war in Ukraine, and that’s why I’m in this position. I know I will hopefully get through it, but I do think about the poor people in Ukraine constantly.

“All these large manufacturers that can’t get their oil products will look to alternatives, and creators like me are at the bottom of this funnel.

“People up top will get what they need and people at the bottom will just have to scrap about.”

Emma added she has read about other small businesses from across the globe that are also dealing with her problem.

“I’m on some of the Facebook creator groups with similar businesses around the world and you can almost use it as a way of coming down the line by seeing what shortages they are talking about,” she said.

Unlike mass manufacturers of crisps and other foods that heavily rely on certain oils, Emma can’t change an ingredient in her recipes, which her customers trust and rely on.

She said: “The problem with my type of business is that if there is a shortage in one oil, I can’t just switch to another.

“In cosmetics, you have a certified recipe and I have to stick to that. If I want to change it, it’ll cost hundreds for each recipe and I’ll have to wait five to six weeks for approval. It’s just a huge ripple effect.”

Emma believes this shortage has already made a difficult situation in Northern Ireland even worse.

She said: “In Northern Ireland, there was already a difficulty in getting oil since Brexit.

“I used to buy coconut oil in wholesalers all the time, and suddenly it’s rarely available, so I was always already cautious about my products and what I needed.”