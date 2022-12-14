Ballymena shop McGroggans ‘shocked’ by armed robbery as PSNI appeal for information

The PSNI are appealing for witnesses and information following the armed robbery of a shop in Ballymena.

A man entered local shop ‘McGroggans Ice Cream’ on William Street at 1.40pm and threatened a member of staff with a hammer demanding money and cigarettes.

The man later made off empty handed after a staff member picked up the phone to contact the police.

"The staff member involved was quite shaken, but she was sent home and appears to be doing okay. It’s really shocking for something like this to happen here,” said staff member Adrian McGroggan.

"Luckily, (there were) no injuries and he didn’t get away with anything. We were closed while the police looked about, but we’re back open until our usual time now.”

The suspect involved is described as being of “slim-build, 5ft 6in in height and dressed in black with a scarf over his face.”

A police spokesperson said: “Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at time this incident took place or who may have captured dashcam footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 824 of 14/12/22.

“Alternatively, a report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

A real fixture of Ballymena town centre, McGroggans celebrated its 100th anniversary earlier this month.