Ballymena’s Wrightbus to supply hydrogen cell technology to leading Australian bus operator

Wrightbus will supply its hydrogen fuel cell powertrain technology and chassis to the Queensland government.

Ballymena bus manufacturer Wrightbus will be powering public transport on the streets of Brisbane in a deal with the Queensland government.

Through its partnership with Australian bus body manufacturer Volgren, the company will provide bus operator Transdev with its hydrogen fuel cell powertrain technology and chassis for the manufacture of two zero-emission hydrogen buses.

Queensland Deputy Premier Dr Steven Miles announced a $1.5 million commitment for the buses under the State Government’s Hydrogen Industry Development Fund.

Transdev will match the $1.5m investment to purchase the two hydrogen fuel cell buses to service the eastern suburbs of Brisbane.

It comes after Wrightbus won an £81m deal to provide nearly 200 zero-emission buses to five local authorities around England in August, as well as a deal worth a potential £482m to sell up to 800 battery electric buses to the Republic of Ireland.

Wrightbus Chief Executive Joerg Hofmann said the “scope for uptake” across the Australian market is “huge” as the country makes the switch to zero-emission vehicles.

“Our hydrogen technology has a number of advantages - our Wrightbus Hydroliner bus has a 300 mile range, takes eight minutes to refuel and journeys are zero-emission due to it emitting only water vapour,” he added.

Transdev Queensland Managing Director Mark McKenzie said he was proud of securing the funding and the Government’s commitment to growing the hydrogen industry and its opportunities.

“The State Government has already backed zero emission vehicles and now we look forward to what hydrogen has to offer,” Mr McKenzie said.

“Transdev is not only investing in the buses but also working with suppliers in building the necessary hydrogen supply infrastructure at our depot and the upskilling of our staff.

“The buses will be built by Volgren using a Wrightbus Hydrogen chassis and we look forward to testing these buses on city roads, providing valuable data to Translink and the Queensland Government about their performance.

Yuri Tessari, Volgren’s Chief Commercial Officer, said the buses would be one of the first hydrogen buses in Australia to be built locally, and the first to be powered using European chassis technology.

"The partnership between Volgren and Wrightbus combines Europe's leading hydrogen chassis manufacturer with Australia's largest bus body builder,” he said.

"It's an exciting time for both companies, working to create the best possible hydrogen bus for local conditions."