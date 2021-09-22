Balmoral Show 2021: A quieter affair, but visitors delighted to be back

It may have been late September rather than the traditional early May slot, but the sun was still out as the Balmoral Show returned.

The opening day of the 2021 event was quieter than normal, however, the weather was good as thousands flocked through the gates to kick it off.

With strict Covid entry rules in place, such as the need to be double jabbed or have a negative lateral flow test, the thoroughfares which are usually thronged with people were a bit more sparse this year.

The event - the largest of its kind in Northern Ireland - has been postponed twice and moved from its regular May date to this month.

Visitors and stall owners all said that, postponements aside, it is great to be back.

Shannon Vance from Co Tyrone was with her father and sister. She normally comes to the show every year and it's "great to be back" following the lay-off.

"It's very quiet compared to what it normally is, but it's early days yet, so we'll see. I'm looking forward to going around all the stalls and seeing the cows. I'm with my daddy so we might end up picking up a few treats," she says.

Pensioner Kay Wright says she is also glad to be back.

"We come every year the show is on and this is a great day out for me, after shielding due to Covid. We've gotten very lucky with the good weather and I'm looking forward to seeing all the stalls, what everyone is selling," she says.

Over in one of the horticulture tents, Roy Patterson from Ballyronan was excited to be back.

"September, with the weather, so far has been very nice. I would normally prefer May, but it has been really good so far. This time of year, the harvest has been plentiful," he says pointing to the beds stacked with vegetables of all shapes and sizes.

"We would be regulars to the show every year and we missed last year, so that's why we're back today.

"I'm looking forward to going to all the food fares and woodland section - there's really a great mix of everything. It's great, from the horses to the hay, to everything. We have a big family so we'll be taking turns on coming to the show for the rest of the week.”

Hugh Stuart, from Dervock, who runs a stall selling shillelagh sticks, says he has been coming to the Balmoral Show for the past five or six years, but this year is much different.

"With Covid and everything this year, it's not the same. Before, the crowd going through the stalls would be nine or ten people deep. Before we were talking about 45,000 visitors a day, but there's nothing you can do about it - we just have to live with it," he says.

"The timing makes a difference too (from May to September). Weather-wise, it's nice out there at the minute, but tomorrow it is to be wet. Tomorrow will be a different ball game altogether, the wind is already rising. You can't help these things. We're here, but there's not the same people here this year. [The Covid restrictions] have definitely turned some people away, and there's also farmers getting everything sorted this time of year and they're not getting out as much as they would like.

"This is the first day though, so tomorrow could be completely different, but we're here and it is nice to be here. If you keep your distance and do everything by the book, sanitise your hands, that's what it's all about."

Ian McCurley, director of the Woodland Trust for Northern Ireland, says it is great to see everyone at the show and, although there may be less of a crowd, it has its benefits as it gives him more time to talk to people.

"It's not as busy as it usually is because of everything that's happened over the last 18 months, but it's lovely, we've got a stand here that everyone is loving and we just want to talk to people about trees," he says.

"For a while we've been locked up, and the only thing people could do was get out and walk. Sites that people would go to that are usually very quiet were thronged. People have really been valuing the outdoors more and thinking about the impact we as humans have on nature. People are a lot more interested in it and we're talking to people today that are coming to say to us, 'I've got land and I want to plant trees on it.' It's something we really welcome.

"The show is over four days, so we'll see how it goes, but, in my opinion, having less of a crowd is more pleasant and it gives us a chance to chat to more people. I've been here previously and you could barely move, so I actually enjoy this more. It's not as busy, not as crowded, and people get more of a quality experience, but of course people have different views on that."

Next to the Woodland Trust's forest tent we meet Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon.

"It's really great to be back and see everyone together, because we've been apart for so long. I want to pay tribute to the organisers as well, because they have run the event so responsibly. It's wonderful to see the range of stalls here and seeing everyone take it all in," she says.