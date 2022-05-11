Balmoral Show 2022: Excitement as event opens gates to visitors

The Balmoral Show is set to welcome tens of thousands of visitors to Northern Ireland’s largest agriculture show today.

Those taking part in the raft of attractions, shows and other events were making their final preparations last night before the 153rd show begins.

From farmers unloading cattle and other animals into their pens in preparation for the regular livestock shows, to building the trade stands and the food pavilion - it’s fair to say it has been a busy final few hours for those taking part.

This is also a particularly special year for the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society, the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, with a number of special activities to mark the special occasion across the four days.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 10th May 2022

This is alongside the usual array of family entertainment and attractions on offer, including international show jumping, the Six Nations sheep shearing championship, and the NI Food Pavilion of course.

The Main Arena at Balmoral Park on the outskirts of Lisburn will also host a number of acts, including the RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team; the Band, Bugles, Pipes and Drums of the Royal Irish Regiment; a polo exhibition match and The Paul Hannam Quad Bike Stunt Show team.

It’s also a particularly special year for organisers given the impact of the pandemic in recent times, with a return to the traditional May date after last year’s September show.

“The show promises to be a fun-filled day out, with so much to see and do,” said operations director Rhonda Geary.

“Whether you’re looking for a family fun, fantastic food or the chance to view exceptional livestock, it’s all in the show.”

Preparations ahead of the show (Presseye)

The show will run from today until Saturday at Balmoral Park, Lisburn.

Public transport operator Translink has encouraged those expected to flock to the event to avail of the many bus and train services on offer.

There will be an enhanced rail service during the days of the show and a free shuttle bus service from Lisburn Train Station.

Translink confirmed the shuttle buses would operate every 5-10 minutes at peak times and 15-20 minutes off-peak.

Goldliner coaches to the show will be available from Foyle Street, Strabane and Enniskillen bus centres.

More timetable information can be found at translink.co.uk