Banbridge Chronicle ‘close’ to be being saved by Scottish media firm

A Scottish media company is “close to a deal” that may save the 151-year-old Banbridge Chronicle from closure.

The Irish News reported on Friday that DNG Media is near to completing legalities that will allow it to acquire the long-standing Co Down newspaper.

DNG is an independent publisher based in Dumfries and Galloway, and currently prints three paid-for-weeklies, a free-sheet, numerous specialist publications and a website.

The Banbridge Chronicle, which is owned by the Hodgett family who are also behind the Newry Reporter, announced on social media at the beginning of October that it would be forced to shut down if a new buyer could not be found.

Its next edition, due on Wednesday October 27, was intended to be its final print, but in a recent statement, the Chronicle directors said: "Negotiations for the sale of the newspaper are at an advanced stage. In the meantime the Banbridge Chronicle will continue to be published in the coming weeks."

The paper had been continuously published since 1867 until publication was suspended in April due to the pandemic along with its sister title in Newry.

Around 30 staff in commercial and editorial departments in both titles were furloughed at the time.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart welcomed the acquisition news, adding: "It was a massive blow to learn the Chronicle was closing, so it's great to know that this long-standing newspaper will remain in the town, and I look forward to working with its new owners in the future if the deal is completed."

DNG’s other titles cover news, sport and features, with further focuses on local lifestyle, farming and ‘nostalgia’, taking a look back at past stories from its circulation areas, which cover more than half of Dumfries and Galloway, parts of north Cumbria and the Scottish borders.