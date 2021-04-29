Bank of Ireland aiming to recruit 130 technology staff

Bank of Ireland is creating 130 technology jobs as it continues its push towards digital banking.

The bank said it is now recruiting for roles including technical architects, software developers, engineers, specialised project managers and data analysts.

It announced the closure last month of 15 of its 28 branches in Northern Ireland and said the move was a response to a continuing trend of customers using digital services.

Bank of Ireland said candidates would play a role in its digital transformation “at a time when customer behaviours and preferences are evolving faster than ever”.

Ian McLaughlin, chief executive of Bank of Ireland UK, said: “As digital banking continues to grow at an exponential rate we are delighted to be creating opportunities for digital professionals right across the bank.

“Right now, we have almost half a million log-ins to our mobile app every day. And contactless transactions have increased from 70 million a year in 2017 to 170 million in 2020.

“We are investing strongly in technology and talent so that we can continue to innovate, to help us meet our customers changing needs as well as enabling us to bring new products and services to market, and develop our business into the future.”

Bank of Ireland recently announced it will be offering employees greater flexibility to work from a combination of home and office locations. Along with working from home, Bank of Ireland staff will have access to multiple bank buildings including a new network of hubs.

Mr McLaughlin added that 47% of all previously advertised IT roles had been filled by a female candidate.

The bank last month said that the move to close branches would affect around 120 employees, with the hope most could be redeployed within the company.