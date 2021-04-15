Bank of Ireland launches new 'agile working hub' for staff in Belfast

Bank of Ireland has said employees will be able to mix working from home and the office in future as it opens a new “agile hub” in Belfast city centre.

It said staff will be able to continue working from home in future, as well as accessing meeting spaces and bookable desks at its headquarters in Donegall Square South in Belfast.

And it said it will potentially open more hubs in Northern Ireland. Last month the bank announced the closure of 15 branches here, bringing its network to 13.

It is the latest employer in Northern Ireland to announce the use of hubs, after the NI Civil Service announced it would be introducing them across 10 sites here, starting with Downpatrick and Ballykelly in the spring.

Matt Elliott, chief people officer at Bank of Ireland, said: “Rethinking the traditional office model has been a key part of our vision for the future of work at Bank of Ireland. Through that work, we’ve been changing what it is like to work at the Bank for a number of years.

“Covid-19 has accelerated that change. Things won’t go back to how they were at the start of 2020. We are going to see less of the old way of doing things, like travelling through rush hour to do something at the office that could easily have been done from home.

“Our network of remote working hubs will provide a real alternative to time and energy sapping commutes. The central office still has an important but different role to play – with large office buildings being redesigned to facilitate meetings and collaboration.

“The introduction of a hybrid model also increases accessibility to employees or applicants for roles based around the country and outside urban centres and to those who have caring responsibilities in the home. Ultimately, it offers much more flexibility and choice, blending home and office working with less commuting time and cost and a greater work-life balance. ”

The bank said its 3,500 staff had already been working with “some degree of flexibility”.

Surveys carried out in May and December last year also found that 77% of staff wanted to work from home between 25% and 75% of their working week.

The bank said the new model will mean office space "being used primarily for meetings, collaboration, and building connections, while remote locations will be more suitable for work that can be progressed individually or that is more task based".