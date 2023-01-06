Belfast bakery raises over £19,000 to help community with cost-of-living crisis

More donations inside the bakery. Photo credit: Use Your Loaf

Staff at a north Belfast bakery have gone above and beyond to raise money to help their community through the cost-of-living crisis.

Use Your Loaf bakery says it has raised over £19,000 in gas and electricity bill aid, provided Christmas gifts to 2,642 families and food for those who needed it most.

John Kelly, owner of the bakery, said his only hope is to “keep people going so they can survive, because we know it’s that bad out there”.

“We knew people were in dire straits. There was people choosing between heating and eating all the time,” he said.

Mr Kelly worked with different shops across Belfast. The idea was that they left a few hundred pounds behind the till and asked for the shopkeepers who “know their customers” to give it to those struggling the most. People could then come in and get their gas and electric cards topped up.

Members of the community and local businesses made up the majority of donations, which were left into the shop.

The shops would often add a sum to the donations raised by the bakery.

During their Christmas toy drive, they made a social media appeal for toys and money. Combining donations and their own money, Mr Kelly and his wife went out and bought “trolley loads” of toys.

“We couldn’t have done it without the support of the people. The amount of toys we had were unreal and the support we got was special,” he added.

Along with toys, they also provided food, Christmas trees and even had a Santa to help provide some festive spirit.

Mr Kelly has been running the bakery for around five years, and also owns Apple Taxis. He has been helping out within the community for around 15 years, and said he has never seen demand like the kind he has this year.

“We’ve been helping local people for a long time, nothing’s changed there. But this year, it was so mad, we knew we weren’t going to be able to do it on our own.

“It was the worst year I’ve ever seen,” he said.

Use Your Loaf has also been providing free school breakfasts for kids daily since October. Throughout the year, they have provided packed lunches and free meals for pensioners as well.

Mr Kelly also does some work with food bank The People’s Kitchen.

“You see the queues of people coming up to get food parcels, it’s unreal.”

On Christmas Eve, the bakery gave away the remaining toys, food parcels and any food the bakery hadn’t sold.

“We gave away everything, we hadn’t a tin of beans left,” said Mr Kelly.

“We had people breaking their hearts. We all stayed behind and worked late ourselves to make sure that no family went without.”

He said that a large amount of those who needed help were in full-time employment.

“It’s normal working people that are actually suffering. Everything went up, and their wages stayed the same.”

“I think the cost-of-living crisis this year is absolutely ridiculous,” Mr Kelly concluded.