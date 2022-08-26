Belfast chippy owner says sector is heading for ‘disaster’ and fish supper will soon cost £15

Northern Ireland chip shops are heading for “disaster” and a fish supper may have to cost £15 in the near future, one Belfast owner has warned.

Paul Bradley from Café Fish on the Lisburn Road explained his most recent monthly bill has jumped from around £2,000 typically to £6,500 and said the mounting costs will potentially see his takeaway having to reduce their opening hours.

Speaking on BBC NI’s Nolan Show, Mr Bradley said food costs are “going mental” and many people in the industry are questioning whether it is worth owning their own chippy.

The chip shop owner was speaking amid rising costs for businesses and homes right across the region and a raft of headlines in recent months reporting the closure of takeaways.

“You just can’t believe what is coming the fish and chip shop way,” he said.

“Our problem is fish and chip people use a frying range. We are different than restaurants. Our frying range holds four or five pans, either running by gas or electricity.

“They absorb an awful lot of electricity or gas and they have got to be on from when you go into the shop in the morning to when you go home at night.

“It’s irrelevant whether you don’t have a customer in the shop, or are packed out the doors. We are now re-examining our hours in the business because we are going to have to just start opening at peak times.

“It will change the whole ethos of eating out. Food costs are going mental every week.

“Packaging in particular has gone two and a half or three times the price it was pre-pandemic. Putting the fish supper in a box alone is now costing you 30p.

“At the start of the year... our bill was never over £2,000 a month and last month it was £6,500. It is just so unbelievable.

“Even from our point of view and we are quite a busy shop, we are probably going to open from 4-9pm in the winter.

“You are going to open the peak hours. The public are going to be coming to the doors and it’s closed and they will be wondering why.

“Also, a fish supper nearly needs to go up to £15 to keep it on a similar margin. Who is going to pay it?”