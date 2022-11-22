Belfast Christmas Market welcomes more than 50,000 visitors on opening weekend

Crowds waiting to get into the Belfast Christmas Market Credit: Brian Morrison Photography

More than 50,000 visitors flocked to the Belfast Christmas Market during the opening weekend as it returned to the City Hall, it has been revealed by organisers.

The arrival of the market has come to signal the beginning of the annual festivities in the city and this year marks the full return of traders following the pandemic and restrictions that curtailed previous years.

The market has now been coming to the city centre for 17 years and offers a wide variety of festive flavours, fashion and crafts to enjoy.

The annual event contributes around £75m to the local economy.

After the opening on Saturday to huge crowds, market manager Andy Pidgeon said: ’So much work goes into organising and setting up the Christmas Market, so it’s absolutely fantastic to see all the hard work paying off, with visitors and traders soaking up the vibrant, festive atmosphere that the Market provides.’’

The market will remain at Belfast City Hall until 6pm on December 22.

Festive flavours will be served up from 10am to 8pm on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The market will remain open until 10pm on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

On Sundays it will open at 12pm and close at 6pm.