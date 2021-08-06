Belfast International Airport’s Sip and Stone restaurant to reopen… if you’re flying early enough

There’s good news for early morning travellers from Belfast International Airport, as airport officials confirmed restaurant Sip and Stone is to reopen from Saturday for a breakfast service.

The restaurant announced on Tuesday they were to close for around a week, as a result of what they described as a ‘pingdemic’ of staff being forced to self-isolate, having come into contact with a positive case of Covid-19.

While the sooner than expected reopening of the eatery is good news for holidaymakers jetting off from the airport, sadly it will only benefit those early morning flyers for the moment, as Sip and Stone confirmed they will currently only be serving a breakfast menu until 10am each day.

The restaurant said they hoped to be able to resume a full service “in the coming days”.

"UPDATE: Sip & Stone kitchen will reopen on Saturday 7th August until 10am only serving breakfast each day,” they said.

"We hope to resume a full service in the coming days. We again apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Previously, the airport announced the restaurant was facing a temporary closure as a result of “staff shortages” caused by workers being forced to self-isolate, having come into contact with a positive case of Covid-19 through the StopCOVID app.

The app, which is installed on a smart phone, alerts users by anonymously contacting people who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19 - prompting them to self-isolate for ten days.

In a post on the airport’s Facebook page on Tuesday, they said Sip and Stone would be closed until August 10.

Last month, Retail NI urged the Executive to bring Northern Ireland in line with England, where from August 16, those doubly vaccinated workers pinged by the app can take a PCR test rather than face self-isolation.

The Department of Health has continued to encourage people to maintain the use of the StopCOVIDNI app.

“The StopCovidNI app is still recommended for use to help citizens know when they may be at risk of acquiring the virus through close contact with an individual who has tested positive,” a spokesperson said.