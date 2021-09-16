Belfast needs more local powers to drive growth, report suggests

Belfast City Council needs more powers in order to drive economic growth, according to a new report commissioned by the the city’s Chamber of Commerce.

The report, produced by the independent think tank Pivotal, examined the powers of local authorities across the UK with a view to exploring what changes could made to increase growth and improve governance in Northern Ireland's capital.

Councils in Northern Ireland have a narrower range of powers and smaller budgets than those in the rest of the UK, the report pointed out, with the majority of decisions on economic and infrastructure issues being taken at Stormont, rather than at local level.

Belfast Chamber Chief Executive Simon Hamilton, a former Stormont economy minister, said: "Progress in Belfast has been much slower. Painfully so at times.

"The difference between Belfast and those other cities isn’t a lack of ambition or vision. It’s a lack of power. Putting that ambition, that vision, into a vehicle that is able to deliver the kind of change our city needs now, and in the years to come, will be crucial in whether we can overcome the challenges that lie ahead.”

He added: "Combined metropolitan authorities, some with and some without a directly elected mayor, have been created with the clear raison d’etre of delivering large scale job creation, economic growth, regeneration and infrastructure investment, separated from the more social side of delivery that Councils do, and seem to be working well across Great Britain.

"Vehicles like Freeports and Mayoral Development Corporations are also assisting city regions to deliver big change. If Belfast is to become the best city that it can be, then we need to examine these examples carefully and replace our splintered system of government with better, more empowered structures that can knit together the enablers of growth like regeneration and infrastructure."

In terms of models of devolved power, the report looks at City Deals - bespoke funding packages negotiated between central government, councils and other bodies - and Enterprise Zones, which provide tax breaks and government support, including a 100% business rates discount and simplified planning permission arrangements for developments in specific areas.

The Belfast region currently has a City Deal which is progressing through local government. The £1bn deal is designed to create up to 20,000 new skilled jobs in the Belfast region alongside a 10-year programme of economic growth.

The report also looks at Combined Authorities (CA), legal bodies set up using national legislation to allow two or more councils to work together across council boundaries, and Freeports, which differ from regular ports in that they are exempt from typical tax and customs rules.

Currently, there are 10 CAs across the UK, including in Greater Manchester, the Liverpool City Region, West Yorkshire and Tees Valley. The report looks at case studies for some of these areas to see what lessons could be learned in Belfast.

CAs are typically chaired by a directly elected metro mayor, who would usually establish a Mayoral Development Corporation (MDC). These are corporations that invest in land and infrastructure to boost regional economic growth.

In the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA), the arrangements have allowed the region to boost regeneration through more effective use of sites and developing town centres outside central Manchester.

Greater Manchester also uses an 'earn back' model which enables GMCA to maintain up to £30m a year of tax from the growth it creates through its Revolving Investment Funds (RIFs). These are commercial loans with any returns going back into the fund, allowing it to grow over time.

Looking at the Tees Valley Combined Authority (TVCA), the model has allowed it to develop a 10-year investment plan, which £588.2m in the region to deliver a low-carbon economy aiming to create more than 16,000 jobs and £1.48bn in additional economic output.

The report also examines case studies in Glasgow and its city deal, worth £1.13bn.

In conclusion, the report provides a snapshot of the options available to Belfast to enhance growth.

"Enhanced powers within Belfast have the potential to act as a catalyst for these strategies, providing joined-up policy making and interdepartmental working with a budget to kick-start innovation and change," the report states.