Belfast restaurant The Muddler's Club wins prestigious Michelin star

Belfast eatery The Muddler's Club has become the third Northern Ireland restaurant to receive a Michelin star.

Led by head chef Gareth McCaughey, it joins Ox and Deanes Eipic in the city in being awarded the prestigious honour for excellence in dining.

The winners were unveiled at special launch event at The Hurlingham Club in London.

Inspectors heaped praise on The Muddler's club's use of homegrown ingredients "to create original dishes of balance and poise" and the introduction of their own special menu.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Gareth McCaughey said it was "absolutely brilliant" to received the award.

"I can't actually believe it. It's a third Michelin Star for Belfast and it's the first time it's happened, so happy days," he said.

On introducing their special menu, Mr McCaughey explained: "We just decided at the start of the year we weren't going to give any customer that came into the restaurant a menu. So it was really down to us to work out their dietary requirements, allergens - it's been fun.

"It's been really good. People just embraced it straight away and we just got on with it. People trusted us to make the food and it's worked really well. It's been absolutely brilliant."

Muddler's Club at Belfast’s Warehouse Lane

Colin Neill, chief executive of Hospitality Ulster, said: “We are thrilled at Hospitality Ulster to hear the news that three restaurants in Belfast - OX, Deanes Eipic and The Muddlers Club now each have a coveted Michelin star – this is testament to their hard work and dedication in serving up the best quality food, offering outstanding service and creating memorable experiences for local and international customers alike.”

In the Republic, The Greenhouse in Dublin was promoted from one to two stars, while Aimsir in Celbridge, Co Kildare, entered the guide for the first time with two stars.

Wine-bar-cum-bistro Bastion in Kinsale, Variety Jones in Dublin and The Oak Room in Adare also received a Michelin star, bringing the total number of Michelin starred restaurants in the Republic to 18.

Rebecca Burr, Director of the Michelin Guide Great Britain and Ireland, said it was an "amazing year" for the Republic of Ireland.

"This brings the total number of Starred restaurants in Ireland up to 18 and is just reward for the determination of young chefs who are keen to make their mark on the Irish dining scene,” she said.