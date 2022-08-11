Belfast to Dublin express celebrates 75 years

The first Enterprise train service pictured after leaving Belfast for Dublin on 11th August 1947

The Enterprise service was established in 1947

Exactly 75 years ago rail passengers set out on the first Belfast to Dublin cross-border express service.

At the time transport links between the two cities were so bad that a fledgling Aer Lingus had even offered an air route for the 106-mile journey.

The response from the Great Northern Railway company was to introduce a seven-carriage steam locomotive with one train in each direction daily.

It opened a vital social and economic link between the two cities, with technological advances happening alongside huge social upheaval.

The first Enterprise set out from Belfast Great Victoria Street at 10.30am on August 11, 1947, and was a “non-stop prestige express service” to Dublin Amiens Street Station (now Dublin Connolly).

Powered by locos painted blue and named after birds of prey — Eagle, Falcon, Merlin, Peregrine and Kestrel — passengers made the journey in just over two hours, with customs checks at either end rather than the previous mid-points of Goraghwood and Dundalk.

Aimed at the business traveller, the first class carriages had catering, more leg room and lavatories.

The following year five new locomotives built mainly for the Enterprise took over the service and were named after rivers within the rail network — Liffey, Boyne, Lagan, Foyle and Erne.

Within 10 years the age of the steam locomotive ended as the Great Northern Railway board ordered more powerful diesel mechanical railcars.

In 1971 members of the Irish Women’s Liberation Movement rocked the Dublin Establishment by travelling on board to Belfast to buy contraceptives, which were illegal in the Republic.

And in 1989 the Peace Train Organisation was set up to protest against the frequent IRA bombings that disrupted the service.

In 2009 there was further disruption when part of the Broadmeadow estuary viaduct, north of Malahide, collapsed.

During the pandemic passenger numbers dropped by 10%.

But Translink says demand for cross-border services has now surged again, with customers choosing rail travel for “an unprecedented number of special events”, from concerts to sporting fixtures.

Looking to the future, work in Belfast is now under way on the new Grand Central Station on the Europa Bus centre site.

It means that the Enterprise will return to Great Victoria Street, where it originated in 1947.

Jointly operated by Translink and larnód Éireann, there are now plans for a new fleet and line electrification

If successful, an hourly service is envisioned within five years with a journey time of under two hours.