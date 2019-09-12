Belfast's Crumlin Road Courthouse put up for sale

Belfast's Crumlin Road courthouse has been put up for sale by owners, the hotel group Signature Living.

The Liverpool-based developer purchased the building in 2017 with plans to spend £25million on the project.

The War Memorial Building on Waring Street is also being sold by the developer, which has full planning permission for a hotel development.

The 19th century listed building is in a serious state of disrepair after years of neglect since it stopped functioning as a court in 1998.

It has since been damaged in a number of fires, the most serious of which took place in 2009.

Laurence Kenwright, the chairman of Signature Living

Signature Living is owned by Lawrence Kenwright, who announced plans two years ago to develop five hotels in Belfast.

The George Best Hotel in the city centre is the only one to have significant work done on the property, although it has faced delays and an opening date is uncertain.

In June, employees at the delayed hotel in Belfast were offered relocation to England or Wales or redundancy.

This week, Signature Living also put two of its most prominent Liverpool Hotels on the market.

The 59 apart-hotel style bedroom The Shankly - based on the Liverpool boss Bill Shankly - is on the market for bids of over £35m, while the 30 James Street Hotel is looking for offers over £16m.

Signature Living has been contacted for comment.