Belfast’s first ever pizza restaurant goes on sale

The inside of Belfast's first ever pizza restaurant.

Belfast’s first ever pizza restaurant – which opened 40 years ago - is up for sale.

Capers opened its doors for the first time on Great Victoria Street in April 1982 and enjoyed continued success throughout the 1980s and 1990s.

It was founded by business partners Willie Marshall and Mike Lyle who operated the business for four decades.

The business owners eventually opened three more restaurants in the city – Bradbury Place, Stranmillis Road and the Upper Newtownards Road.

Estate agent Frazer Kidd has now been instructed to sell the 311 to 313 Upper Newtownards Road property which includes the trading name, goodwill, fixtures and fittings.

The tenants existing lease expired as of April 20 2022 at an annual rent of £22,500.

The landlord is prepared to offer a new 5-year lease at the same rent to a prospective purchaser, subject to satisfactory references being obtained.

Price Offers are invited in the region of £75,000 for the goodwill, fixtures and fittings.

The property comprises a single storey restaurant premises benefitting from an excellent and highly visible double shop frontage.

In front of the unit comprises a level surfaced area potentially suitable for outdoor dining, extending to approximately 50 m2, which is not currently being utilised.