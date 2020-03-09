Belfast's historic Custom House on the market as taxman moves out

One of Belfast's landmark buildings, Custom House, has been put on the market after its previous occupiers moved out.

The Grade B+ listed building, located in Custom House Square at Donegall Quay, has been put up for sale after HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) relocated to Erskine House in January.

The four-storey building was designed in 1847 by renowned architect Sir Charles Lanyon and built by D & J Fulton between 1854 and 1857 at a cost of £30,000.

Custom House is being marketed by Frazer Kidd and Osborne King who said it is suitable for a variety of uses, subject to planning approval.

Potential options include offices, apartments, hotel, restaurant/bar, private event space or a museum.

"Custom House is an iconic building in the heart of Belfast city centre," the selling agents said.

"It is rare that a property of such historic importance comes to market. Although the premises are currently being utilised as office accommodation, the building lends itself to refurbishment and alternative uses.

"The site is within walking distance to many of Belfast's main attractions and we are confident it will generate a lot of interest from prospective buyers."

Custom House Square, which the building fronts on to, has hosted several music events in recent years, beginning with Belsonic and moving to its own set of concerts, CHSQ.

The sale of Custom House is not expected to affect any future events as Custom House Square is not part of the property.

The building has several decorative carvings including three figures on the eastern elevation symbolising Neptune, Mercury and Britannia. Also on the eastern elevation are figures representing Manufacture, Peace, Commerce and Industry.

Custom House was administered by the Belfast Board of Works until around 1930 and during this time it was occupied by organisations such as the Inland Revenue, Income Tax, Post Office, and Mercantile Marine.

The building was listed category A in 1978, although it has since been downgraded and today it is B+ listed.

The property is owned by Watford-based property management company Mapeley. Split over two levels, it has an internal floor space of 58,000 sq ft.