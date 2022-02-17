Bigger rates bills on way for all Northern Ireland households

Increases struck by 11 councils mean some people will pay up to £21 extra

Rates bills for householders and businesses in Northern Ireland are calculated by adding the district rate set by councils and the regional rate set by Stormont. (Yui Mok/PA)

Rates for the incoming financial year are to be increased across all of Northern Ireland’s 11 councils.

Mid Ulster is to have the highest percentage increase for the 2022/23 financial year at 3.9%, mainly due to the council’s decision to freeze the rates last year.

It will mean an increase of just over £16 to the average annual household bill. The council has also agreed to generate around £1m in savings and additional income in order to offset the increase.

Legislation also allows for councils to set different rates for households and businesses.

Finance Minister Conor Murphy has proposed a continuation of the current rates freeze on both the domestic and non-domestic regional rates for the next three years — but due to the political crisis he told MLAs on Monday that this rates freeze could only be in place for one year.

In a statement, Mid Ulster District council explained that, in their area, only 42% of the domestic rates paid go towards funding council services and facilities, while 58% funds the services provided centrally.

“This means the overall aggregate rate increase for Mid Ulster ratepayers (that is, the total of the district rate and regional rate) is estimated to be 1.69% (domestic) and 1.82% (non-domestic),” the council said.

The councils in Mid and East Antrim and Lisburn and Castlereagh City have both agreed increases of 3.64%. For Mid and East Antrim, this means the average householder’s bill will increase by £17.59 per year and, in Lisburn and Castlereagh, this figure will be £20.70.

Elsewhere, Causeway Coast and Glens have struck a rate increase of 3.49%, representing an average of £16.80 on the household bill, while in Derry City and Strabane the rates increase will be 3.44% — an average of £16.97 on the household bill.

The next highest rates increase is in Belfast, where rates will rise by 2.99%. This means an average increase of £14.11 per year for householders.

Councillor Aine Groogan, chair of Belfast City Council’s Strategic Policy and Resources Committee, said: “As councillors, it’s important that we strike a balance between supporting communities, businesses and our most vulnerable as we move forward on our Covid recovery journey, and forge ahead with investing in our services.

“We have worked hard to keep the increase to an absolute minimum, and below the level of inflation, while also delivering on our community plan for the city and prioritising action on climate, digital innovation and investment in council facilities.”

In the Ards and North Down Council area, rates will jump by 2.75% — an average increase of £12 per year for households. Fermanagh and Omagh’s rates will rise by 2.72%, working out at average of £11.96.

In Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon, rates will go up by 1.97% — an extra £9.79 on the average household bill.

At the lower end of the scale, in the Newry, Mourne and Down council area rates will go up 1.95% (an increase of £7.90). Antrim and Newtownabbey’s rates will rise by 1.9% — the lowest in Northern Ireland.

Mayor Billy Webb said: “The rates process was difficult given the uncertain times we are experiencing, but through prudent financial planning council have been able to deliver this low rates increase of just 15 pence per week for ratepayers.”