Bombardier DHL unit to go on strike but plans in place to minimise disruption, says logistic firm

The former Bombardier site, now owned by Spirit AeroSystems

DHL Supply Chain, which has a hub at Bombardier, now Spirit AeroSystems, says it has put contingency plans in place ahead of next week’s proposed strike action.

The DHL Supply unit at Spirit served notice that it would strike next week over “poverty pay”.

Unite the Union said: “The industrial dispute centres over the poverty pay and poor conditions of DHL workers at the sites which even lags behind that in other DHL facilities.”

It said the staff earn an hourly rate of £9.24 with “some of the longest hours and enjoy the least holidays”.

DHL told Belfast Telegraph that it was disappointed by the strike action, but it has plans in place to ensure minimal disruption.

A spokesperson for DHL Supply Chain said: “We are disappointed that Unite the Union has confirmed its intention to carry out industrial action over pay at our Wing Logistics Hub in Belfast. We look forward to further talks to reach a satisfactory outcome for both parties, but contingency plans have been drawn up to minimise disruption to services should the action go ahead.”

Unite said a ballot returned a 100% vote in favour of strike action.

Regional coordinating officer for Northern Ireland at Unite, Susan Fitzgerald, challenged DHL Supply chain management and called on them to show their workers respect.

She said: “During the Covid shutdown DHL worldwide has made more than £1.2 billion in profit and received tens of millions of public funding under the furlough scheme. They can well afford to give the workforce a decent pay rise – and the members will have full union support in getting a decent deal.”

Unite said the workforce at the Spirit DHL Supply Chain: “Wields significant power and plays an essential role in production at Spirit AeroSystems, a key manufacturer in Northern Ireland. In the factory and dispatch hub and wing production sites at Queen’s Island, DHL workers handle every single part: from the rivets to the wings; they transport built parts between production lines and dispatch processed fuselage parts globally – to Spirit sites in Morocco, Canada and the US.”

A Spirit AeroSystems spokesperson said it could not comment “on contractual discussions between our supplier, DHL and their employees”.

The dispute comes just one week after The Belfast Telegraph revealed Spirit AeroSystems suffered a $0.5bn loss, the biggest ever for a local company.

The company said 2020 had been “the most challenging year in aviation history” after Covid-19 grounded flights around the world.

It describes the pressures it faced over the year as a “dual crisis” as it contended with the grounding of the 737 Max from Boeing, a major customer, over safety concerns.

The recently published Shorts Brothers company accounts, which still bear the original name of the Belfast manufacturer, show losses accelerated from $2m (£1.4m) in 2019 to $500m (£362m).

The business makes aerostructures such as wings, fuselages, engine nacelles and other components.

Economist John Simpson said he believed $0.5bn was the biggest ever loss for a company registered in Northern Ireland. However, the extreme conditions of 2020 made it an exceptional year.

“It’s not a good measure of their ability as a company, but it is a serious handicap,” he said.

Spirit projected that revenues would have returned to pre-Covid levels by 2023.