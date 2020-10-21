Border area business owner questions retail differences

Non-essential retail outlets will remain open in Northern Ireland, which has caused concern for business owners in border areas

Non-essential retail outlets in the Republic will close from midnight in a second lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But they will remain open in Northern Ireland, which has caused concern for business owners in border areas.

Martin Travers, the owner of Petals Flowers in the Clanbrassil Centre, Dundalk, said he found the situation "hard to grasp."

He said: "The restrictions are very hard on us.

"I can't understand how the retail in the North is allowed to open and their infection rate is the same as up here.

"The population is far lower in the North and the retail is allowed to open in Northern Ireland.

"And they'll be able to still travel from Northern Ireland into the Republic."

Asked about the impact of the new restrictions on his business, Mr Travers replied: "It will just flatten it to the floor."

Mr Travers started his business 26 years ago and runs the shop by himself.

He said: "There were tough times then too, but we've never seen anything as tough as this.

"It's just hard to grasp that retail in the North is allowed to open and we have to close in the Republic."