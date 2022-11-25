Boucher Road Centra operating at a loss following bargain Black Friday petrol deal

A spokesperson for the store have said they wanted to “give back” to loyal customers

The Top petrol station on Boucher Road caused a huge build up of traffic on Friday (Credit: Peter Morrison)

Drivers in south Belfast queued for over an hour on Friday to take advantage of a bargain offer on fuel — resulting in large tailbacks.

Centra Boucher Road are offering a Black Friday deal of unleaded petrol at 1.299p per litre and diesel at 1.499p per litre between 9am and 9pm while stocks last.

The offer was restricted to one transaction per customer and no containers or storage tank fills are allowed to be filled.

A spokesperson for Centra Boucher Road said there are “arguments against the rights and wrongs” of Black Friday culture but they would have been “foolish” to ignore it.

They added they were operating at a loss in providing the cheap fuel.

“We have been hugely supported by Top Oil in our pricing for today's Black Friday event, but we are running at a loss,” stated the spokesperson.

“We have chosen to take this loss today to give back to our long-standing customers who have supported us over the past nine years.

“We appreciate the frustration some people will have with the traffic around our sites on Boucher Road and Stewartstown Road.

“We have staff working hard to manage traffic in and off both sites and customers are commenting on our social media regarding this.”

Members of the public shared their frustration over the potential traffic when the store announced their Black Friday deal on Thursday evening.

One wrote that customers “won’t be able to get in for the other offers with the queues for fuel”, while another said: “That’s more mayhem tomorrow then… Have you measures in place to control traffic?”

Centra Boucher Road said they chose the hours 9am to 9pm to “avoid any disturbance to school runs and the start of the working day”.

“We are deeply appreciative of the customers who take time to come to our stores today, the customers who are shopping with us today are shopping local, not online with huge worldwide companies,” added the store.

“Our customers today and every day are supporting local industry, family-owned stores and most importantly 50 locally employed staff.”

It comes a day after Go garages across the country rolled out their ‘Thanksgiving Thursday’ deal. There were large queues into Go forecourts as a result.

The fuel company announced that for one day only they would be charging 1.31.9p per litre of petrol and 1.55.9p per litre of diesel.

Yesterday, there were reports of long queues and severe traffic in Crumlin as a result of the garage’s offer.

Last night, TrafficWatchNI reported long delays through Carrickfergus as a result of the offer.

One east Belfast driver commented: “Grand Parade totally gridlocked both ways because of people queuing for cheap petrol.

“Knock on effect on Ladas Drive and Castlereagh Road as cars are blocking the junction.”