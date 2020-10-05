35,000 export jobs at risk in Republic in no-deal Brexit, says research

The Republic could lose over 35,500 jobs at companies directly or indirectly involved with exporting to the UK in the event of a no-deal Brexit, according to a German economic research group

The research, which was shared with the Sunday Independent, was compiled by the Halle Institute for Economic Research. It is an update on an initial report from February 2019 and is still being peer-reviewed, with publication due in weeks.

In the research, which assumes trade between the UK and EU would follow World Trade Organisation rules, the Halle Institute found that around 700,000 jobs would be at risk across the bloc. The number rose to over one million when including non-EU countries.

The research found that Germany faces the highest number of job losses, with over 176,000 jobs at risk.

Relative to total employment, Malta and the Republic of Ireland were found to be the worst affected. The reduction of trade with the UK may affect 3.4% of all employed persons in Malta and 1.9% in Ireland. Researchers also found that Irish exports to the UK could fall by as much as 45%.

The analysis found that Ireland's agriculture and food production sectors were most exposed to a hard Brexit. It also found that the northern and western region was most exposed in the Republic.

Boris Johnson has urged the European Union to be "common-sensical", insisting that a post-Brexit trade deal was within grasp.

He told BBC Midlands there was "every chance to get a deal", adding: "It's up to our friends and partners to be common-sensical."

Speaking to BBCNI, he added: "They've done a deal with Canada of a kind that we want, why shouldn't they do it with us? We're so near, we've been members for 45 years. It's all there, it's just up to them." European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she believed a deal was still possible but warned that time was running out.