Brexit: Breaking law will save trade and jobs in Northern Ireland, claims Brandon Lewis

The UK expects to "break international law" with its plan to change the Brexit deal - but it is doing it for the benefit of Northern Ireland, the Secretary of State has said.

In an extraordinary admission, Brandon Lewis on Tuesday told MPs the breach of key parts of the Withdrawal Agreement would be in a "very specific and limited way".

The changes are contained in the Internal Market Bill being tabled in the Commons today. It has major implications for Northern Ireland and the protocol that governs its future relationship with the rest of the UK and the European Union.

Mr Lewis told MPs the Government is "fully committed" to implementing the Withdrawal Agreement and the Northern Ireland protocol.

With this Bill, we will guarantee unfettered access for Northern Ireland businesses to rest of UK market

But he added the UK is taking "limited and reasonable steps to create a safety net" to allow it to deliver on its commitments to the people of Northern Ireland and keep in line with the protocol should outstanding issues not be resolved in talks with the EU.

The possibility that key parts of the Withdrawal Agreement, which sealed the UK's departure from the EU in January, will be overridden by the legislation, sparked international criticism.

The Irish Government said the expected move by London would be "a very serious breach of trust" and "fundamentally undermine the negotiations going on at the moment". Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said the move was "hugely problematic and illegal".

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said the Northern Ireland protocol was central to preventing a return of border controls and warned the UK that such a move would end ongoing trade talks.

Mr Lewis' Labour counterpart Louise Haigh described the admission as "absolutely astonishing" and warned it would "seriously undermine" the UK's authority on the international stage.

But writing in today's Belfast Telegraph, Mr Lewis and Business Secretary Alok Sharma said that the "safety net" was necessary to "guarantee unfettered access for Northern Ireland's businesses to the rest of the UK market".

The two Cabinet ministers added: "The Bill will also set out limited and reasonable steps to ensure a safety net is in place at the end of the Transition Period ensuring this Government is always able to deliver on its commitments to the people of Northern Ireland, preserve the huge gains of the peace process and protect Northern Ireland's place in our United Kingdom.

"As part of the UK Internal Market Bill, we will ensure Northern Ireland is fully part of the UK's customs territory."

They added: "We are grasping the opportunities presented by leaving the European Union with both hands - by guaranteeing the free flow of trade across the United Kingdom, we will ensure the continued prosperity of people and businesses across Northern Ireland."

Tory former Prime Minister Theresa May queried whether in future "the UK can be trusted to abide by the legal obligations of the agreements it signs?"

Mr Lewis said the Government had "worked with the EU in a spirit of good faith and I know we continue to do that", but "as a responsible government we cannot allow businesses to not have certainty for January".

Sinn Fein MP Chris Hazzard said the concerns of the business community in the north will "not be allayed by the leaks, confusion and misinformation coming from the British government on Brexit".

And DUP MP Sammy Wilson urged the Government to "move swiftly and undo the damage of Boris Johnston's Brexit deal".

He told MPs: "I'm pleased that the Government is open to changes, but we will judge the legislation on its impact rather than the headlines and speculation."

A recent statement from Mr Wilson pressing for changes had sparked accusations of a DUP split, after party leader Arlene Foster appeared to accept the Northern Ireland protocol. However, it has emerged that Mrs Foster's Sky News interview, broadcast on Friday, had been recorded three weeks ago.