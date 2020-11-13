Brexit IT systems 'on track' despite NI trade fears

The Government has insisted the delivery of IT systems necessary for the end of the Brexit transition period is on track - despite claims that all of Northern Ireland's trade movements risk paralysis.

Agency Sector Management, a supplier of customs software, confirmed it has written to HMRC to warn that "the spectre of paralysing the whole of NI's trade movements is real".

In the letter, reported by the BBC, ASM chairman Peter MacSwiney said it will not be offering a software solution for shipments to and from Northern Ireland as there was a "totally unacceptable level of risk" from changes and delays to the HRMC system, known as customs declaration service (CDS).

But Seamus Leheny, head of the Freight Transport Association here, said he believed the system could be delivered by HMRS but that "we need to see progress and the chance for users to trial systems".

A Government spokesman said: "The delivery of IT systems necessary for the end of the transition period is on track. As a responsible government we continue to make extensive preparations for a range of fallback scenarios.

"We have been working with key delivery partners to support preparations for CDS, and we will continue to work with them to support their preparations for the end of the transition period."