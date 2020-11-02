Brexit preparations badly hit by Covid, says all-island trade body InterTradeIreland

Stena Line ferry in Belfast Port: The UK Government said processes on goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland will be kept to an “absolute minimum” following the end of the Brexit transition period.

The post-Brexit transition has been jeopardised by the calamitous impact of Covid-19 on the economy, a leading business organisation has said.

According to InterTradeIreland, its latest business monitor has highlighted the unprecedented speed at which the economy has somersaulted from relatively healthy to one to where record numbers of businesses are struggling to survive.

The organisation said that, in just six months, the economy has shifted from a position in which less than 10% of businesses were in a negative state to one where half of all companies surveyed report they are in decline.

InterTradeIreland's designated officer Aidan Gough said: "There is no sugar-coating the difficulties faced by so many firms.

"Nearly 60% of businesses are facing serious falls in demand, loss of confidence and cash flow issues.

"InterTradeIreland is doing all it can within its legislative remit to help.

"What is becoming clear, is firms that can innovate and pivot are better able to weather the storm.

"Through our range of innovation supports and specific emergency response initiatives, we can help businesses as they try to adapt."

Mr Gough was commenting on the findings of the latest InterTradeIreland quarterly business monitor survey.

It is the largest and most comprehensive business survey on the island and is based on the views of more than 750 business managers across Northern Ireland and the Republic.

It has found that Covid-19 has hit some sectors harder than others, with those in leisure and tourism impacted particularly badly.

However, Mr Gough said it seems that no sector is immune.

Aidan Gough

The business monitor reveals over half of manufacturers and professional service firms are reporting a decrease in sales.

Business size has offered no shelter, with big firms just as likely to be impacted hard as small firms.

The survey has also shown that companies that trade across the border are faring better than their non-exporting counterparts.

Just under a third of cross-border traders are reporting growth, while half say they are profitable.

Against this backdrop, with Brexit looming, only 18% of firms have reported they are prepared for the end of the UK transition period.

Mr Gough continued: "The trading relationship between the UK and the EU is set to change on January 1, 2021.

"While recognising the existential crisis faced by many businesses, doing nothing is not an option.

"There is still time to take action and InterTradeIreland has launched a new campaign to let SMEs know we are here to help them.

"As businesses face two major challenges in the space of a few months, we offer cross-border trading supports to help them manage, survive and hopefully thrive."

InterTradeIreland's quarterly business monitor survey differs from other surveys in that it feeds directly from telephone interviews conducted with firms of all sizes from across a range of sectors to track all-island economic indicators.