Campaign to fund NI Protocol judicial review raises just over a third of £150,000 target

A sign protesting against the Northern Ireland Protocol in Larne Harbour, Northern Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)

A crowdfunding campaign set up to help pay for a case being taken by Arlene Foster and others across the UK against the Northern Ireland Protocol has fallen almost £90,000 short of its 30-day target.

The fundraiser was launched at the end of last month with the aim of £150,000 in 30 days.

That deadline was extended by another 30 days on Friday after donations reached £61,325.

The complainants hope the judicial review will remove the de facto Irish sea border.

The list of complainants includes DUP leader Mrs Foster, UUP leader Steve Aiken, TUV leader Jim Allister, former London MEP Ben Habib, Baroness Kate Hoey and former First Minister Lord David Trimble.

The judicial review is expected to take place at Belfast’s High Court between May 13 and 18.

Announcing the launch of legal proceedings last month, Mrs Foster said the fundraising appeal was an opportunity for all those who oppose the protocol to "play their part".

"We cannot allow our UK to be ripped apart and our UK internal market to be divided in order to protect the single market of the EU," she wrote on Twitter.

"When I launched a petition calling for unfettered GB-NI trade, over 100k people joined with us in just over 24 hours.

"This is another opportunity for everyone who opposes the protocol to play their part.

"We will work with other unionists to send a united message to the Government and to free Northern Ireland from the protocol.

"Whilst the courts is one front in this fight, the Government must use all powers at its disposal to immediately remove any barriers to unfettered trade within the UK."

Mr Aiken said the protocol "fundamentally undermines the integrity of the UK, the Belfast Agreement and the principle of consent".

Mr Allister added: "The protocol annexes Northern Ireland into the EU, leaving us subject to laws we did not make and cannot change."

Under the terms of the deal, goods arriving in Northern Ireland from Great Britain are subject to additional checks.

The arrangement was partly blamed for the loyalist violence seen across Northern Ireland earlier this month.