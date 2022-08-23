Commerce urges UK and EU to address NI Protocol as the rate of inflation hits 10.1%

Prices: Shoppers are picking up 8% less volume per trip

Business in Northern Ireland has urged the EU and UK to abandon “inflexibility and intransigence” over the NI Protocol as the region faces its toughest winter yet.

The intervention by 14 groups, including CBI NI, Institute of Directors and the Ulster Farmers Union, comes as grocery price inflation in shops here hit a record high of 6%.

And last week, Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) hit a 40-year high of 10.1%, hitting double figures for the first time during the cost of living crisis.

Emer Healy, an analyst at retail information body Kantar, said Northern Ireland shoppers were seeking out cheaper products in greater numbers than ever.

The business groups, who have united under the NI Business Brexit Working Group, urged the UK and EU to “redouble their efforts to resolve their differences on the NI Protocol and find an agreement based on compromise”.

“For too long this issue has been dominated by inflexibility and intransigence but Northern Ireland is now facing into the most difficult of winters.”

The group added: “It is our view that the scale of the current economic challenge is such that it demands a swift resolution to the impasse.

“Our communities are amongst the least well placed to manage the cost of living crisis, with households seeing the largest fall in discretionary spend of any UK region this year.”

The UK and EU have not held substantive talks on resolving problems with the NI Protocol since February.

However, Foreign Secretary and Tory leadership favourite, LIz Truss, has introduced the NI Protocol Bill to dismantle many parts of the trading agreement. The Bill has passed the House of Commons.

The Brexit group said any deal had to achieve a balance between protecting trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and avoiding the disruption of unilateral action embodied by the Bill.

It said: “As a priority, any agreed outcome must protect GB-NI consumer facing supply chains, and tackle the disproportionate burden placed on goods that are not at any material risk of entering the EU single market.

"This will require much more ambition than we have seen to date from the EU on the issues of sanitary and phyto-sanitary checks (SPS) and parcels in particular.

“We have also been clear with the UK government that if it proceeds unilaterally with the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, particularly with the creation of an all-encompassing dual regulatory regime, it will create a myriad of reputational, legal and commercial risks for many of our businesses.”

It said the Bill also risked Northern Ireland’s recent achievement as the UK’s top-performing region in exporting goods since EU Exit.

The group added: “The need for an urgent resolution is readily apparent, but it will become much more acute as we move through the second half of this year.

“It remains our firm belief that through agreement, with ambition, flexibility and compromise from both sides, a balance between upholding much needed access to the GB market and protecting the EU single market is achievable.

"The EU and the UK, acting together, have a responsibility to deliver this.”

Citi has forecast that CPI inflation could spiral to 18% in the first quarter of next year, higher than Bank of England predictions of it peaking at 13.3% at the end of this year.

According to Kantar, sales in the grocery market sector in Northern Ireland dropped by 4.2% in the year to August 7.

Emer Healy said shoppers were picking up 8% less volume per trip, while overall trips were down by 0.5%.

She said: ”Grocery inflation in Northern Ireland now stands at 6%, the highest level since we first started tracking the data in 2008.

"As a result, prices continue to rise and the average price per pack is up 4.1%.

“The increase in average prices was notable over the latest 12 weeks at 7.5% and everyday essentials such as milk, margarine, flour and bread were amongst the categories seeing the biggest increases.”

And she said separate Kantar figures also showed the number of adults in Northern Ireland looking for the lowest possible prices when shopping had risen from 59% in 2018 to 65% today.

Tesco remained Northern Ireland’s largest grocer over the year to August 7 with a 35.8% share of the market.

Sainsbury’s is the second-most popular, with a market share of 17%, while Asda holds 16.3%. Lidl is the fourth-biggest, with a 7% share.