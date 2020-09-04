Critical gaps in Northern Ireland Brexit plan, leaked memo warns

Key details of the plan for Northern Ireland once Brexit is completed are missing and must be addressed immediately, according to a leaked government memo.

The warning is set out in a briefing paper which states that attempts to get the UK's borders ready for trade after January 1 are "unmanageable".

It highlights "critical gaps" in new IT systems and asks hauliers and other industry groups for help to avoid chaos when the Brexit transition period expires in just over 100 days' time.

Circulated by the Cabinet Office, it lists 13 key risks to be flagged up to ministers, including a lack of back-up planning and inadequate time to prepare.

The memo, obtained by Bloomberg, details specific warnings around Northern Ireland.

Under the Northern Ireland Protocol, the region will continue to follow EU customs rules, even though it remains part of UK customs territory.

From January 1, goods entering here from Great Britain will need customs declarations.

The memo states: "The lack of an operating model for the Northern Ireland Protocol, coupled with missing information on the location of inland checking points and even which systems particular ports will be using, needs to be addressed now."

According to the note, a wider UK border crisis looms regardless of whether a trade deal is secured because even an agreement will end the current free flow of goods with the EU.

Logistics UK, which represents freight groups, accused the Government of ignoring its repeated warnings that a new 'smart freight' system needed by all exporters to the EU would not be ready in time.

Ministers have already admitted the likelihood of to up to 10 months of border disruption, with emergency traffic control measures in Kent to last until "the end of October 2021".

Now the leaked document, penned by an official in the Border and Protocol Delivery Group, has laid bare the problems ahead when the UK leaves the single market and customs union.

"There are up to 10 new systems that haulage firms and freight forwarders will have to navigate from January 1, including at least three being designed now. This is completely unnecessary and unmanageable, with duplication and overlap," it says.

Sarah Laouadi, European policy manager at Logistics UK, said: "We are concerned that mass user testing of the software will not be possible until October, or maybe even November.

"This is far too late for the thousands of companies and tens of thousands of people who build our complex supply chains to redesign their own processes and contractual relations before the transition period ends."

A series of giant lorry parks are being built to house trucks travelling to the EU from the UK which are likely to be held up at ports or turned away by EU border staff.

Lorries risk "having their goods seized or destroyed", the earlier government report admitted, with hauliers lacking a required 'Kent access permit' to be fined £300.

A government spokesperson did not dispute the existence of the document, but pointed to £705m being spent on "infrastructure and technology at the border".