Diane Dodds urges businesses in Northern Ireland to get Brexit support

Economy Minister Diane Dodds has said she is encouraging businesses across Northern Ireland to access Brexit support.

She said economic development agency Invest NI and InterTradeIreland were offering help to prepare for the end of the transition period this year.

The assistance includes online Brexit tools, webinars and support vouchers.

The Minister said: "I know that many businesses are increasingly concerned by how best to prepare for EU Exit.

"The impact of Covid has meant that many do not have the resources they would otherwise have had to prepare.

"To address this issue, I have been working with both Invest NI and InterTradeIreland to ensure support is available to businesses that need it. I hope business will avail of this support.

"There are also many issues where there remains uncertainty. In these areas I will continue to press for solutions that meet the needs of our businesses."

Invest NI is also offering services such as an online assessment tool, a Brexit preparation grant, and online tutorials. InterTradeIreland is offering support on customs, supply chain, rules of origin with online learning supplemented by specialist webinars aimed at the cross-border market.

She said that while much uncertainty remained, businesses could prepare by reviewing and mapping supply chains, understanding where their data is hosted and how firms move that data across the EU border.

Kevin Holland, chief executive of Invest NI, said: "I encourage businesses to get ready, and to act now to mitigate potential risks and ensure Northern Ireland businesses emerge stronger than ever."

InterTradeIreland director Aidan Gough said it could offer support in areas such as mutual recognition of qualifications and trade in services which were not covered in the NI Protocol.