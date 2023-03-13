DUP’s Assembly boycott ‘unjustifiable’ as businesses say Windsor Framework can work

SDLP says deal offers unique dual market access and has been given a ‘broad welcome’

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak greets EU Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen at the Fairmont Hotel on February 27, 2023 in Windsor — © Getty Images

The SDLP has said the ongoing boycott of the Assembly by the DUP is becoming “ever more inexplicable and unjustifiable” as businesses have broadly welcomed the Windsor Framework.

Comments from Matthew O’Toole, the party’s Assembly group leader, were made after the Belfast Telegraph’s Lucid Talk poll showed two-thirds of people in Northern Ireland back the new protocol deal.

However, 73% of DUP supporters would vote against it in a referendum.

Mr O’Toole said: “It is clear that the Windsor Framework offers meaningful changes to smooth the movement of east-west trade, while critically maintaining our unique dual market access — something the SDLP has championed louder and longer than most.

“Given the businesses who will have to operate these new arrangements have given a broad welcome, the continuing boycott of political institutions is ever more inexplicable and unjustifiable.

“It is time for the DUP to lead rather than simply be led by extreme voices.”

Sinn Féin’s Declan Kearney said the negotiation is over and the deal is done.

“It’s now time to move forward. Our people want to see all political parties back in the Assembly and Executive, and working together to fix the problems in our health service and delivering good public services, the South Antrim MLA said.

“We need a progressive power sharing Executive which supports workers and families who are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

“Unprecedented economic opportunities are available that can strengthen our economy and create more and better jobs.

“All political parties must work together to ensure this potential is maximised. There should be no more delays.”

Loyalist activist Jamie Bryson, who shared a platform with DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and TUV leader Jim Allister at anti-protocol rallies, has urged unionists to stand together by rejecting the Windsor Framework.

He said: “It is unsurprising that the vast majority of unionists reject the Windsor Framework.

“It entrenches the subjugation of the Union, and any effort to sell it would fatally split the unionist family.

“Stand firm. Power sharing or Protocol, never both.”

Mr Allister remains staunchly opposed to the deal, saying it “only tinkers with the protocol” and is bound by the Withdrawal Agreement from changing the essential elements of the protocol.

However, the DUP is currently weighing up its options through an eight-member consultative panel that includes former leaders Arlene Foster and Peter Robinson.

Meanwhile, major businesses including Amazon, Sainsbury’s, Airbus and Coca Cola have backed the Windsor Framework in an open letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who negotiated the deal with Ursula von der Leyen.

The companies have also called for the Executive to be restored.

In their letter, business leaders from the Confederation of British Industry’s Presidents’ Committee and Northern Ireland Council said the framework “represents a huge opportunity for both the Northern Irish and Great British economies”.

They also call on politicians to use the momentum to restore devolved government in Northern Ireland as quickly as possible.

Welcoming that intervention, Sinn Féin MLA Conor Murphy said the letter describes the agreement as the “most sustainable path forward” and calls for a restored Executive to focus on the economic opportunities of our unique access to the EU single market and British market.

“That is a competitive advantage which is the envy of economies everywhere and we need an Executive in place to deliver on its potential,” the party’s economy spokesperson said.

It came after a DUP MP Gregory Campbell said he would advise party colleagues to oppose the new Brexit deal on Northern Ireland trade if further movement is not secured.

The East Londonderry MP said the Windsor Framework was better than the Northern Ireland Protocol, but it was still “not what we need to see”.