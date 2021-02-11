DUP's Donaldson accuses EU of 'ramping up' NI Protocol and increasing disruption

The DUP's Westminster leader has accused the EU of trying to "ramp up" the Northern Ireland Protocol and increasing trade disruption between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson was speaking ahead of a meeting between Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove and the European Commission's vice president Maros Sefcovic to discuss the implementation of the protocol.

Unionists have called for the protocol to be scrapped over disruption to some food supplies and online deliveries.

Mr Sefcovic wrote to Michael Gove ahead of the meeting stating the protocol is the "only way" to protect the Good Friday Agreement and prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland.

The NI Protocol sees Northern Ireland remain in the EU single market for goods, thus creating a de facto border down the Irish Sea.

Mr Gove told MPs last week that - while the UK did not want to "ditch" the protocol - it "reserved the right" to do what it has to in order protect Northern Ireland.

Speaking to the BBC, Sir Jeffrey accused the EU of intransigence over the issues.

"There is no proposal within the EU letter as to how we're going to fix these problems. What they are actually proposing is to ramp up the protocol, is actually to increase the level of checks, to increase the disruption to trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland," he said.

"Article 16 of the protocol is very clear: if there is a diversion of trade, if there is a societal or economic impact on the people of Northern Ireland then one side or the other may act unilaterally to resolve that difficulty.

"We are saying, and we have the backing of tens of thousands of people who have signed our petition calling on the UK Government to now act unilaterally to deal with these issues, which is within their right to do so."

The DUP's petition, which has more than 138,000 signatures, is calling on the UK Government to invoke Article 16 of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement to deal with the problem.

Article 16 is an emergency mechanism allowing either side to unilaterally suspend operations of the deal if it is causing major problems

"At the moment we have many truck that are returning to Northern Ireland that would usually be full of produce and goods that are now coming back empty - that tells us that there is a diversion in trade," Sir Jeffrey added.

Sinn Fein MP Chris Hazzard, however, said the DUP's approach to Brexit is "at best wrapped up in a series of contradictions" and, at worst, "stinks of hypocrisy".

"There is no surprise in Maros Sefcovic's letter, I think it is a timely reminder that there are consequences to your political decisions. Many of the problems we are facing now are the result of the DUP and British government policy to break entirely from SPS food hygiene rules."

Sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) rules are designed to protect humans and animals from diseases and pests that can be carried in food products.

In his letter to Michael Gove, Maros Sefcovic expressed concerns over "teething problems" in the implementation of the protocol, however said it was now "our mutually agreed legal obligation".

"The protocol is the solution agreed by the UK and the EU to these challenges. It is the only way to protect the Good Friday (Belfast) Agreement, preserving peace and stability and avoiding a hard border on the island of Ireland," he wrote.

"It is designed to ensure clarity and predictability for people and businesses, while minimising the disruption inevitably caused by the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union.

"It is a balanced outcome after years of difficult negotiations and is now our mutually agreed legal obligation.

"I therefore agree that our shared objective is to work tirelessly in order to make the protocol work.

"It requires full and faithful implementation by both parties."