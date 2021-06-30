EU grace period extension for chilled meat imports welcomed

An EU decision to allow a further three months in which chilled meats like sausages can come into Northern Ireland from Britain has been described as “a welcome step forward”.

The European Commission granted the UK’s request for an extension to the existing grace period for chilled meats under the NI Protocol.

Such products are usually barred from entering the EU from a so-called ‘third country’ like Britain. Northern Ireland is now treated as EU territory and part of its single market.

CBI NI director Angela McGowan said: “Extension of the chilled meats grace period is a welcome step forward. Time must now be spent wisely by the UK and EU to mutually agree workable lasting solutions.

“The people of Northern Ireland need to be put first, starting with a bespoke veterinary agreement and trusted trader arrangements for the movements of goods in the UK internal market.

"Time is of the essence. Both sides must work together on the outstanding issues without delay.”

But EC vice-president Maros Sefcovic warned the extension until September 30 was not “a blank cheque”.

“This extension will allow stakeholders, and especially supermarkets in Northern Ireland, to continue to adapt their supply chains to the post-Brexit situation, something yet to be completed."

He called on the UK to agree to align with EU rules on public, animal and plant health, which he said would cut out 80% of protocol checks. But London is reluctant to agree on the basis that it inhibits it doing other trade deals.

Northern Ireland Retail Consortium director Aodhán Connolly said a wider deal was crucial as another grace period covering a larger range of foods than just chilled meats would end in October.

“We are no closer to a decision by both sides on this,” he said.

"There is a frustration felt across business. We can see the technical solutions that are possible, such as a trusted trader scheme, yet there does not seem to be the political will to deliver them.

"We need both sides to live up to their commitments and find a pragmatic solution to ensure NI consumers continue to get access to both the choice and affordability in the food they need. Yet again the clock is ticking.”

DUP peer Lord Dodds claimed the extension was “of limited consequence”.

“It amounts to a minor time-limited pause for one specific problem area, its purpose being to give more time to create an even greater economic problem by diverting trade,” he said.

He said other concessions from the European Commission on issues such as guide dogs and medicines would not overcome the “seismic difficulties” created by the protocol.

Lord Dodds, whose party campaigned for Brexit, said the protocol meant “the imposition of EU legal regime and EU court jurisdiction on part of the UK”.

He added: “This represents taxation without representation and cannot be sustainable.”