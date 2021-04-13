Firm behind Tayto crisps facing Brexit 'logistical problems' as it reports £207.2m in revenue

The firm behind Tayto crisps, one of Northern Ireland’s most beloved food exports, has said it’s facing logistics problems as a result of Brexit, as it reported revenue of £207.2m.

Pre-tax profits in the year to June 27, 2020 were flat at £1.5m, while revenue had fallen from £207.8m the year before.

But a tax bill of just over £1.5m left it with a loss of £19,338. However, that was an improvement on a loss of £356,442 the year before.

While Tayto is most closely associated with the famous castle in Tandragee, Co Armagh, Tayto Group Ltd is now based in Corby in England after making acquisitions in Great Britain.

And it said bringing supplies to and from the Republic of Ireland was a continuing post-Brexit challenge.

Because the company is based in England, it does not benefit from the NI Protocol which has given companies based in NI continued access to the EU single market, as well as the UK market.

As well as crisps, it also manufactures popcorn and pork crackling after the acquisition of companies including Portlebay Popcorn and Pop Notch popcorn. Tayto also took over rival Golden Wonder after its administration in 2008.

Tayto operates in global markets in the UK, Europe, Africa, America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

According to the accounts, staff numbers had fallen by 23 over the year from 1,521 to 1,498. Its highest paid director received £575,465, which was down from £672,835 for the highest-paid director the year before.

A strategic report filed with the accounts said Brexit had brought number of challenges, “as with any UK businesses”.

“The group sources a number of key raw materials from outside the UK and also has customers within the EU,” it said.

“The group in conjunction with its logistics partners has been able to secure the continued importation of key raw materials, together with supply of finished goods to customers.

“The UK is still at the very early stage of working under the post-Brexit arrangements and there are logistics issues which the company is still working to resolve, including supplies to and from Ireland.

“The group’s Brexit working group will continue to meet to bring any outstanding issues to a successful conclusion.”

It said Covid-19 had also presented challenges though the group had sought to make working conditions safe and had changed working practices. There was also regular engagement with staff on health, safety and wellbeing,

The report said: “In the face of increased logistical and operational challenges at the start of the pandemic, the business tested its supply chain resilience and has been able to ensure continued supply of raw materials for its manufacturing facilities and maintained deliveries to customers as required.

“The foodservice sector has been particularly challenged by the Covid pandemic, with disruption to business for most customers in this period. The group continues to monitor risk in this sector while servicing increased demand in other sectors.”

The group said it had also been protecting profitability and cashflow by suspending non-essential costs and increasing working capital monitoring.

It had also reduced capital expenditure to only strategic projects and maintenance and had also used the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.

The report said: “The crisps and snacks market continues to be challenging with significant competition in the retail sector and continued pressure on consumers. The recent Covid-19 pandemic has led to changing demand from consumers, however the group has seen limited impact on labour supply and raw materials prices/supply.”

Looking ahead, the group was expected to continue to generate cash so that the accounts were prepared on a going concern basis.