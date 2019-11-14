General Election candidates to take part in Belfast business policy hustings

Election candidates from the five main political parties are to take part in a hustings event in Belfast.

The DUP's Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Sinn Fein's Chris Hazzard are among those taking part in the event hosted by CBI Northern Ireland, which represents local businesses.

Ulster Unionist party leader Steve Aiken will also take part, along with Stephen Farry from the Alliance Party and the SDLP's Claire Hanna.

The hustings will focus on the parties' business policy positions.

Angela McGowan, CBI Northern Ireland Director, said: “In what will be one of the most important Westminster elections in recent times, next week’s event is an unrivalled chance to place the priorities of Northern Irish companies back on the political map.

“Firms from across Northern Ireland will be able to connect with local politicians and have their voices heard on the topics that matter for the growth of their business, the wider economy and benefit of local communities.”

The event takes place in the city centre on Wednesday, November 20.