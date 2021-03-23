John Lewis delivering smaller parcels to Northern Ireland again

John Lewis has resumed sending smaller parcels to Northern Ireland after suspending deliveries because of the NI protocol.

The department store said deliveries requiring just one person were back on. It has yet to resume sending bulkier goods.

A company spokesman added: "Our customers in Northern Ireland are really important to us and we’re pleased to say that we have resumed home deliveries of smaller parcels to these customers as of last week.

"These types of deliveries represent 95% customer orders to Northern Ireland.

"We are now working on being able to deliver larger items to Northern Ireland and hope to resume these deliveries as soon as possible."

The retailer had to make substantial changes to its internal systems to take the step.

Other companies affected by delivery problems include Amazon, Dunelm and HelloFresh.

In its annual report published earlier this month, John Lewis said: "We have seen limited impact from Brexit so far owing to our advance preparations and the Brexit trade deal.

"The one area of the business that is temporarily disrupted is deliveries to Northern Ireland."

The protocol, which came into force on January 1, means Northern Ireland remains in the EU single market for goods.

While the deal avoided a hard border on the island, it has caused problems for retailers sending goods from Great Britain, as well as triggering unionist concerns over a de facto Irish sea border.

A grace period on consumer deliveries with a value of under £135 was due to expire on April 1 but was unilaterally extended by Westminster, much to the chagrin of the EU, which has launched legal action.