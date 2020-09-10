Keep a cool head but step up your Brexit 'no-deal' preparations, Northern Ireland firms told

Business groups have called for "cool heads" following publication of the controversial Internal Markets Bill - while urging firms to step up 'no-deal' preparations.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the bill will "ensure the integrity of the UK internal market".

But businesses have said it has created more confusion and uncertainty.

A body representing nearly 5,000 accountants said companies should now prepare for a no-deal outcome.

And Tina McKenzie, the Northern Ireland policy chair at the Federation of Small Businesses, called for calm and pragmatism as the end of the transition period nears on December 31. While the Bill had caused a stir, she said it didn't alter the fundamental situation facing businesses.

"We need to focus on arriving at an agreed and sensible implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol which delivers for businesses and consumers on both sides of the Irish Sea," she said.

"While there are some challenging issues regarding the implementation of the Protocol, a 'zero tariff, zero quota' free trade agreement between the UK and the EU would alleviate many of the difficulties.

"That is the prize on which we must continue to focus - something which is ultimately in the mutual interest of all parties to the negotiation."

Chartered Accountants Ireland said its advice was now to prepare for a no-deal Brexit.

Crona Clohisey, its public policy lead, said a "wait and see" approach could damage firms who are already struggling with Covid-19.

"Pandemic aside, Brexit needs to be top of their agenda for the next few weeks to ensure their survival.

"There are relatively straightforward things that must be done now to start preparations regardless of the outcome of the negotiations. It is hard to believe that it has been over four years since the Brexit vote and with just weeks to go until the end of the transition period, the UK and EU remain without some form of agreement.

"A no-deal Brexit will bring hazardous trading conditions and supply chain disruption for businesses north and south.

"We are calling on negotiators on both sides to provide some sort of assurance to enterprises about the future trading landscape."

Ms Clohisey said that the time remaining until the end of the transition period was simply not sufficient to conclude a comprehensive free trade deal and "the best we can expect is the bare bones of a deal which will likely prioritise avoiding the imposition of tariffs and quotas on goods and is unlikely to extend fully to services".

Regardless of the outcome of talks, she said business could be sure of a trading environment that would vastly differ from the simplicity of the Single Market.