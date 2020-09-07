Lack of customs expertise among firms across Ireland adds to concerns over no-deal Brexit

As negotiations resume, report says firms across Ireland in the dark over their futures

Survey: Crona Clohisey says there is an air of negativity from businesses

A lack of customs expertise among firms on the island of Ireland is adding to concerns over the prospects of a no-deal Brexit, according to a report today.

As negotiations between the UK and EU resume in London today, respondents from industries across the island have said they are concerned about the prospects of a no-deal Brexit.

Only one in five expect that a deal would be reached before the end of the year.

The survey by Chartered Accountants Ireland also said that the attention of firms in manufacturing, retail, wholesale and other sectors had been diverted away from Brexit as they deal with Covid-19.

Fewer than one in 10 firms said they are fully prepared for Brexit and just over one in 10 understand the changes that it will bring to their sector.

And there was a gap in knowledge about the customers paperwork which will be required on both sides of the border regardless of whether a trade agreement is reached.

Nearly half of those surveyed by Chartered Accountants Ireland said that they do not fully understand the customs declarations that will be required to trade goods between Ireland and the UK from January 1.

Crona Clohisey, public policy lead with Chartered Accountants Ireland, said: "As the parties return to the negotiating table, there is an overall air of negativity from officials and from the businesses that we have surveyed.

"One thing that is certain is that businesses are going to have to deal with customs administration.

"For many years, the EU has been a safe haven for Irish and UK businesses trading with each other, meaning little need for customs paperwork and declarations.

"As a result, much of the customs expertise on the island of Ireland has effectively disappeared.

"Customs administration is going to cost businesses.

"This cost emerged as a significant concern for the businesses we surveyed, ranking second behind staff costs and ahead of customs duties, as the biggest challenge in managing business costs in the next six months."

She said that firms had been facing "unprecedented challenges" due to Covid-19.

One in four firms said their focus had been diverted from Brexit as a result.

Just over a third had progressed as far as hiring a customs agent or formally invested in building their own customs knowledge, leaving over six in 10 as yet unprepared for these new administrative requirements.

Ms Clohisey added: "The businesses that will have to deal with customs administration are the same businesses struggling with the effects of Covid-19.

"It is critical for the survival of these businesses that goods get to where they need to go and on time. To do this, there is an urgent need for companies and businesses to invest in the people needed to prepare and file customs returns.

"That work needs to begin immediately so that businesses are ready to trade when the Brexit transition period ends."

Chartered Accountants Ireland has launched a Certificate in Customs and Trade to train traders and advisers to deal with the new customs regime.

Programme lead Tony Buckley said the end of transition will mean trading relationships will need to be renegotiated and supply chains critically re-appraised.