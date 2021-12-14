Nine out of 10 NI firms facing supply chain problems over Brexit, report finds

Nine out of 10 firms in Northern Ireland have had supply chain problems such as increased shipping costs since the end of the Brexit transition and the start of the NI Protocol, a report has found.

Research by the NI Chamber and economic development agency Invest NI into how the new trading regime has affected firms also found that two in three have faced increased paperwork, while two out of five had experienced HGV driver shortages.

And shipping container costs were higher for firms here than others in the rest of the UK, with 84% of businesses in Northern Ireland dealing with increased costs.

Just under 90% were reporting increases in the time it takes to transport goods to or from overseas.

The Brexit: One Year On report also found that firms were fairly well-informed about the NI Protocol, which has effectively left Northern Ireland in the EU single market following Brexit and introduced a border in the Irish Sea.

The arrangement has brought extra costs and checks on bringing goods from Great Britain into Northern Ireland, while also allowing Northern Ireland direct access to markets in both the rest of the UK and the EU.

Talks have been taking place between the EU and UK over how to resolve friction which the Protocol has introduced on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Nearly all the 107 NI firms surveyed knew at least something about the Protocol, with half saying they knew it in detail. Just over 60% of firms were aware of the Trade and Co-operation Agreement between the UK and EU but very few knew any detail about it.

And research into firms elsewhere in the UK by the British Chambers found that only 12% knew about the Protocol in detail. And one third had either only heard of the protocol or never heard of it at all.

Ann McGregor, chief executive of the NI Chamber, said: “The last 12 months have brought substantive changes for exporters and this report brings into sharp focus the serious issues they are facing with regards to supply chain difficulties and additional paperwork.

"Issues with additional red tape must be resolved and NI Chamber continues to work closely with the NI Executive, UK and EU negotiators on this issue.”

She said the new post-Brexit trading arrangements had also brought disruption for firms in Great Britain. “However, the findings suggest that the cost pressures that have been placed on local businesses are more acute, which potentially places them at a competitive disadvantage.”

And she said the lack of awareness among UK businesses about the protocol “highlights the need for education of GB businesses to support how they trade with their Northern Ireland counterparts”.

The research also found firms here were more likely to have expansion and investment plans, with 46% planning to grow in markets here and Great Britain.

Just over 40% of exporters had plans to grow in the Republic or other EU markets, compared to just 17% in Great Britain.

Ms McGregor said: “Despite the significant challenges, this report is further illustration of the potentially huge benefits of dual-market access.

"Northern Ireland companies have much more concrete plans to grow both domestically and internationally, compared to the UK average.

“One of the biggest challenges to realising the potential benefits is uncertainty around the Northern Ireland Protocol – businesses cannot trade with uncertainty.

"Our exporters need clarity around the protocol, less paperwork to trade and better access to skills. If policymakers can resolve these issues quickly and in partnership with business, Northern Ireland finds itself at the starting blocks of a unique opportunity at a time when we really need it.”

Brexit: One Year On also found that around one in four firms have brought some or all of their supply chain back to Northern Ireland after experiencing supply chain problems.

Steve Harper, Invest NI’s executive director of international business, said: “It is encouraging to see that knowledge of the many issues of EU Exit is higher within the Northern Ireland business community than in the rest of the UK.

"Many businesses have already demonstrated that they can adapt and have successfully won new business globally and many have shortened supply chains to ease the pressures.

“We want to continue to help NI exporters to grow globally. I would encourage those already exporting and potential exporters to engage with Invest NI, so we can provide the support needed to overcome the challenges and ensure we are well positioned to seize the opportunities ahead to drive growth and prosperity in Northern Ireland.”

Around a third of those surveyed for the report were manufacturers, with the rest spread across the service sector, including professional services and ICT.