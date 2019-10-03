Northern Ireland construction 'badly hit' by uncertainty over Brexit

The Northern Ireland construction sector is facing a time of "extraordinary challenge" as the UK market deteriorates rapidly, it's been claimed.

David Fry, assistant director of the Construction Employers Federation (CEF) in Northern Ireland, spoke as a survey showed the UK industry was shrinking due to Brexit uncertainty.

The IHS Markit/IPS Purchase Managers Index (PMI) said clients were refusing to make big orders until future relationships with the EU become clearer.

Mr Fry said the IHS survey reflected the views of its members.

"The rapid deterioration of the market in Great Britain has become more and more of an issue as political and economic uncertainty drags on," he added.

"There is a sense, at a UK level, that we can move beyond this - but only if the UK's exit from the EU is done so in an orderly manner with a withdrawal agreement and transition period.

"Given what the Government has outlined in respect of its new offer to the EU, it is unlikely that the impasse will be resolved anytime soon."

And he said the industry here faced a time of "extraordinary challenge" which could only be resolved by the restoration of the Assembly and a rethink on infrastructure investment.