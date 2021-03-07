Northern Ireland retailers 'could face price hikes on white and electrical goods due to EU green rules'

New EU green rules could result in Northern Ireland retailers facing higher costs on white and electrical goods, such as refrigerators, it has been reported.

Under the Northern Ireland Protocol, some items moving from Great Britain into Northern Ireland have to undergo checks as the region remains in the EU's single market for goods. The protocol was designed to prevent the need for a hard border on the island of Ireland.

The EU's 'right to repair' laws, which come into force on Monday, mean that manufacturers must provide spare parts for items for up to ten years and make it easy to take items apart to allow for simpler recycling. This is designed to cut down on waster produced by broken goods.

Similar legislation is being progressed by the UK Government, including British right to repair laws, however a consultation on the proposals has only recently finished.

Retailers will have to pass the extra cost on the consumer if the British laws do not following those in EU, the Telegraph has reported.

Aodhan Connolly, director of the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium, told the newspaper: "Unless London and Brussels can come to an agreement on this and other areas, it will mean increased cost for NI households who have half the discretionary income of GB households."

Sourcing goods from the EU instead of GB would be more expensive, Mr Connolly added.

"The risk of fridges and televisions exported to NI ending up in EU member Ireland is small enough for the European Commission to be pragmatic," he said.

Read more Watch: Sandy Row loyalists speak their mind on Northern Ireland protocol

The news comes amid an escalating row over the NI protocol between the UK and EU, which said it would launch legal action over the UK's move to unilaterally delay implementation of the mechanism.

DUP leader Arlene Foster accused the EU of disrupting supply chains and damaging the Good Friday Agreement, hitting out at its "belligerence" and "inflexibility" around the application of post-Brexit arrangements for NI.

"They have taken a very belligerent approach to the difficulties the protocol have caused for Northern Ireland," Foster told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Friday.

"The number of checks which are occurring between Great Britain and Northern Ireland are so disproportionate to the risk to the EU single market that it has become completely out of step with what the protocol was meant to do.

"The protocol was meant to do two things. It was meant to protect the single market of the European Union, and it was meant to protect the Belfast agreement, and frankly it is disproportionately doing one, and damaging the other."

Tanaiste Simon Coveney, on the other had, said the EU could not trust the UK in post-Brexit talks.