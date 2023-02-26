Protocol deal is “days and weeks” away, says Dominic Raab

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab suggested a concession had been reached on giving Northern Ireland a say on EU single market rules affecting the province (Stefan Rousseau/PA) — © Stefan Rousseau

The Prime Minister is "on the cusp" of securing new Brexit terms with the European Union, according to his deputy.

Dominic Raab has put Westminster on stand-by for a Northern Ireland Protocol deal to be announced after saying he expected a fresh pact to be signed off in "days, not weeks".

The Deputy Prime Minister said there had been a "paradigm shift" in the approach from Brussels, hinting that talks had wielded changes on customs checks as well as dealing with Unionists' concerns around Northern Ireland not having a say in EU rules that impact on the region.

Mr Raab, asked on Sky News' Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme whether a deal could be unveiled as soon as Monday, replied: "I think there is real progress.

"We want to make sure all the pieces are in place.

"I think, hopefully, there will be good news in a matter of days, not weeks."

The Cabinet minister later told the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg: "If we can get this over the line - we're on the cusp, we've made great progress, we're not there yet - this would be a really important deal."

It comes as Rishi Sunak said on Saturday his administration was "giving it everything we've got" to finalise a deal to fix issues with the protocol, a Brexit treaty negotiated by former prime minister Boris Johnson.

As Downing Street appeared to gear up for an announcement, Mr Sunak was warned by both Eurosceptic Conservatives on his backbenches and the Labour Party not to rush into calling a Parliament vote on his agreement.

Mr Sunak has previously pledged for MPs to be given the ability to "express" their view on the revised terms.

Mark Francois, chairman of the Tory Eurosceptic European Research Group (ERG), and Labour shadow foreign secretary David Lammy, not natural bedfellows, agreed there should be "no rush on any vote in Parliament".

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Mr Sunak pledged that "anything that we do will tick all of those boxes" in terms of Unionist concerns with the protocol.

The protocol, signed by Mr Johnson in 2020, was designed to prevent a hard border with Ireland after Brexit by effectively keeping Northern Ireland in the EU's single market.

But the trade barriers created by the treaty has created Unionist tension, with Mr Sunak admitting that it had "unbalanced" the Good Friday Agreement that helped end the Troubles bloodshed in Northern Ireland.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson's party has issued seven tests that Mr Sunak's new pact will have to meet in order to win its backing, including addressing what the DUP calls the "democratic deficit" of Northern Ireland being subject to EU rules while not having a say on them.

Mr Raab, who is also the Justice Secretary, suggested that UK negotiators had secured concessions on that issue, as well as removing red tape on internal market trade.

"If there are any new rules that would apply in relation to Northern Ireland, it must be right that there is a Northern Irish democratic check on that," Mr Raab told the BBC.

"Again, that would mark a significant shift in the paradigm of the arrangements."

The Leave campaigner also appeared to confirm reports about new customs arrangements for goods travelling into Northern Ireland from Great Britain.

Several reports have said there will be red and green lanes for customs, allowing trusted traders to send goods from Great Britain into Northern Ireland without checks, while goods destined for Ireland and the EU's single market will go through the red lane.

Meanwhile, Baron Frost has said that while the Protocol can’t survive in its current form, he is worried that the Government has lost leverage by shelving the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill.

Baron Frost is a current Member of the House of Lords, and was the Prime Minister's Europe Adviser from 2019 to 2021 under Boris Johnson.

Speaking to GB News, he said: “I think that the way the politics in Northern Ireland has been over the last two or three years means that the protocol can't survive in its current form. It was workable at the start, but I think the world has changed and it can't survive.

“What has worried me slightly is that we seem to parked the bill, the Northern Ireland protocol bill would have overwritten the protocol and I think if we were really tough, we would be pushing that through the Lords at the same time in parallel to make it clear that if there wasn't a good deal, there was another option,” he continued.

“So I worry slightly that's been parked and maybe that's weakened the hand slightly.”