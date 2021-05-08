Report from Poots’ department tells of NI Protocol ‘advantages’ for fishermen

A new report issued by Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots’ department claims the controversial NI Protocol offers a competitive advantage to local fisheries over their competitors in the rest of the UK.

The NI Protocol is the part of the UK-EU Withdrawal Agreement which has created what critics call an ‘Irish Sea border” between the UK and Northern Ireland.

While DUP leadership hopeful Mr Poots is on record as a strong opponent of the Northern Ireland Protocol, the new report into post-Brexit prospects for the local seafood industry sees advantages in a situation which has sparked political opposition from all unionist parties at Stormont, as well as protest marches across the province.

As he unveiled his leadership bid last week, Mr Poots said he would lead the campaign against the "undemocratic" Northern Ireland Protocol and "systematically undermine and strip away all aspects of it".

The Northern Ireland Fishing & Seafood Development Programme: Final Report reviews Northern Ireland’s fishing industry, and sets out a development plan for sea fisheries, as well as ports and harbour infrastructure.

But the report’s comments on the opportunities offered by the Northern Ireland Protocol contrast starkly with the Minister’s views, describing the protocol as “a positive situation” for the seafood sector.

“The recent introduction of the Northern Ireland Protocol is currently causing issues for east-west trade with GB, but it does give NI exporters a comparative advantage over their GB competitors,” the report says.

"With more paperwork required for GB products to show compliance with EU standards there are non-tariff barriers to trade.

"This is a positive situation for the export-dependent NI seafood sector, without the administrative burden or the delays faced by GB exporters that impacts freshness and so price,” the report said.

Launching the document yesterday, Mr Poots commented: “The report highlights the considerable investment that is required to help the industry adapt to the challenges it faces and grasp the opportunities presented following the UK’s exit from the European Union.”