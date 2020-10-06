Rise in Covid cases and Brexit hits Northern Ireland economic recovery, warns Danske Bank

A gradual return of economic activity could be stunted by a rise in Covid-19 cases and the impact of the Brexit transition period.

That was the headline from Danske Bank's Northern Ireland Quarterly Sectoral Forecasts report released today.

It predicted that the Northern Ireland economy, which it said is showing a gradual recovery now, will contract by around 11% in 2020 and then grow by about 7% in 2021.

Danske Bank chief economist, Conor Lambe, said: "The economic recovery now appears to be underway in Northern Ireland and we expect the third quarter output data to show a reasonably strong increase in activity. But most of the initial gains from re-opening the economy after lockdown are now behind us and with recent rises in the number of Covid-19 cases and the need for tougher restrictions to be imposed, we expect economic growth rates to begin to moderate in the final quarter of the year.

"The end of the Brexit transition period is also expected to impact the pace of the economic recovery. We continue to believe that the UK and the EU will agree and implement the terms of a new free trade deal from January 2021, at which point the Northern Ireland Protocol will also take effect. However, some trade frictions are still likely to be introduced when the transition period ends.

"It is clear that there are a number of headwinds facing the local economy and despite our relatively strong annual growth forecast for next year, economic output is still expected to be around 3-4% below its pre-coronavirus level in the final quarter of 2021."

In a sectoral breakdown, Danske Bank revealed that the hospitality industry suffered worst, with its anticipated annual output fall sitting at 37% this year.

This is followed by arts, entertainment and recreation, another sector in which the recovery is likely to be constrained. Danske Bank expects this sector to decline by 26% in 2020.

The wholesale and retail trade sector has also faced challenges due to the pandemic and Danske Bank is now forecasting it will experience an annual fall in output of 11.1% in 2020.

It said that continued purchases online helped cushion the impact on some businesses in the retail sector.

Meanwhile it expects manufacturing to suffer a fall of 10.8%. It says construction is looking at a -16.9% fall while the closure of schools and education facilities during the lockdown period is expected to lead to a sharp contraction of 19.8% in the education sector this year.

With the exception of public administration and defence, all sectors are expected to contract this year, it added.

It said the full impact of Covid-19 on the labour market has yet to be felt but further weakening throughout the rest of 2020 is certain said Danske which projected the annual number of employee jobs to fall by around 1.3% in 2020 and by a further 2.8% in 2021.

It said the electricity, gas, steam and air sector, the professional, scientific and technical services sector, and the water supply industry, will experience job growth this year but despite the Government's efforts to stem job losses in other sectors, there will be significant losses in consumer focused industries.