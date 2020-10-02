'Still no clarity for NI business' as Brexit clock counts down

Local MPs sound a warning on day EU begins legal action against British, writes John Breslin

Certainty and clarity are badly needed less than 100 days from the end of the Brexit transition, according to South Belfast's MP after it emerged the European Commission has begun legal action over the UK's Internal Market Bill.

And the DUP's Sir Jeffrey Donaldson yesterday agreed with Claire Hanna that it is vital businesses and consumers receive some clarity with time rapidly running out.

But the two did not agree on where to place the blame for this latest development, with Sir Jeffrey claiming the EU continues to use Northern Ireland as "a bargaining chip" and Ms Hanna describing the commission's move as a consequence of the UK "casually legislating to break the law".

"The commission has decided to send a letter of formal notice to the UK Government," European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen announced in Brussels yesterday. "This draft Bill is by its very nature a breach of the obligation of good faith laid down in the Withdrawal Agreement."

Ms von der Leyen, who held a bilateral meeting with Taoiseach Micheal Martin yesterday, added that the Internal Market Bill was a "full contradiction" of previous UK commitments over how a hard border in Ireland should be avoided, the so-called Northern Ireland protocol.

The Taoiseach travelled to Belgium to attend a special meeting of the European Council yesterday.

Mr Martin said the UK was "under no illusions" about the strength of opposition to its unilateral actions but he was "hopeful" the talks could get to a more "intense phase over the next week or so".

Meeting: Ireland’s Prime Minister Micheal Martin arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels

Mr Martin said: "We support the commission in its actions. It gave the United Kingdom a month to respond in relation to withdrawing the Internal Market Bill and the unilateral action it took in relation to the Northern Ireland protocol.

A UK Government spokesperson said the Bill was a necessary "safety net" to protect trade between different parts of the UK. The Government has until the end of November to respond.

Among the measures proposed are no checks on moving goods to and from Northern Ireland to Britain and giving UK ministers the power to "disapply" rules on the movement if there is no deal.

Ms Hanna said: "I think we are in a serious situation. We operate, we all exist, in trade in particular, in a rules-based order.

"And casually legislating to break the law was always going to have consequences, and bodies like the EU have a duty to stand up against this type of tough guy politics.

"It is possible that the UK wanted to provoke this so that they can say the EU are meddling... at some point the UK will have to move out of that... campaign mood and into a solution mode."

She called for good faith, seriousness and clarity so consumers and businesses can prepare for the end of the transition in less than 100 days, a point Sir Jeffrey agreed on.

But the Lagan Valley MP, who believes that the move by the commission is premature, arguing there is no breach of goodwill as the protocol is not in force, said that the EU throughout the talks "has used Northern Ireland as a bargaining chip to secure favourable trade terms".

He added: "The Prime Minister was right to protect the integrity of the UK's internal market.

"The Internal Market Bill in and of itself does not breach international law. It only gives a minister powers to make future regulations which would disapply or modify the direct effect of the Withdrawal Agreement.

"This has not happened to date. Importantly, it will not happen at all unless the EU continues to stymie efforts towards a final deal that respects the constitutional and economic integrity of the UK."

Sinn Fein MP Chris Hazzard said the commission move was "welcome" because the "EU is clear and unequivocal that the British Government's Internal Market Bill is in breach of international law".

"The EU needs to protect Ireland from this attack on the peace process from the British Government," the South Down MP said.

"This latest intervention from the EU comes on the back of leading political figures in the US reiterating that Congress will not back a trade deal with Britain if the Good Friday Agreement is undermined."

The action by the commission was the "inevitable consequence of the UK's refusal to remove its outrageous and extraordinary threat of breach the terms of the existing Withdrawal Agreement and international law", said North Down MP Dr Stephen Farry.

"The people and businesses of Northern Ireland need positive outcomes from Joint Committee discussions and future relationship negotiations. However, the UK needs to show good faith to achieve the necessary waivers and other flexibilities," the Alliance Party representative said.