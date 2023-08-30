Tycoon told to demolish hotel where Windsor Framework was signed

​

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arriving at the Fairmont Windsor Park hotel in Englefield Green, Windsor, in February. Pic: PA

A billionaire Tory donor has been told to tear down his five-star hotel where Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen signed the Windsor Framework.

Surinder Arora’s Fairmont Windsor Park Hotel hosted the Prime Minister and European Commission president for the signing of the Brexit deal for Northern Ireland in February.

But the 64-year-old has been told to demolish all or part of the hotel after adding an extra wing and extending the building without planning permission.

The Arora Group founder and chairman has until October to appeal the decision by Runnymede Borough Council, reports say.

The council found the development had a “harmful effect on the green belt” and, if disputed, an appeal could end up with Housing Secretary Michael Gove, according to The Times.

Mr Arora was also denied planning permission for five luxury treehouses on a nearby site and may have to take them down.

The Indian-born businessman is a former baggage handler who started his empire with four derelict houses near Heathrow.

Surinder Arora

Mr Arora converted them into bed-and-breakfast accommodation for British Airways cabin crew in 1993. Today, he has a portfolio of 16 hotels with more than 6,000 rooms and a family net worth of £1.3bn, according to The Sunday Times Rich List.

The Fairmont Windsor Park also played host to a March away day for Tory MPs hosted by Mr Sunak.

Dozens of residents made submissions over the hotel, while a report by a local residents’ association found “a number of large additions to the hotel” did not appear to have planning permission, including an extra wing and two extensions.

It said that the hotel was around two-and-a-half metres taller than planned and that out of around 20 applications, there were none approved online that “show these apparent additions”.

Through Arora Management Services Ltd, Mr Arora has previously donated £5,000 to the Conservatives in Runnymede and Weybridge, plus another £1,450 in sponsorship, according to The Telegraph. Mr Arora said he is “truly sorry” for mistakes made during the construction of the Fairmont Windsor Park.

He added that he is “engaging with Runnymede Council and other local stakeholders to find mutually acceptable solutions”.

Mr Arora said: “The hotel is a fantastic property which we want to ensure it continues serving the local area and bringing significant economic benefits to Runnymede.

“We remain extremely proud of it but also accept the need to remedy our mistakes.”

Runnymede Borough Council said it was “disappointed that these works were undertaken on the site without planning permission”.

The council said it would consider a retrospective planning application for the hotel.

