'Very clear risk of no deal' with 50 working days left until end of Brexit transition

Firms are given stark warning to prepare for a Brexit deadline that will not be changed

Businesses in Northern Ireland have been warned that there are just around 50 working days until the end of the Brexit transition period.

Business advisory firm PwC also advised businesses that while many dates in the Brexit process had proved flexible, there would be no avoiding the January 1 deadline for the UK’s definitive departure from the EU customs union and single market.

And ahead of that date, firms must brace themselves for a new era of customs checks and declarations.

It comes as European Union negotiator Michel Barnier said Brussels is prepared to “intensify” trade talks. The UK has declared the process over unless there was a fundamental change in the bloc’s position.

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said further talks would be “meaningless” without a shift in the EU’s stance.

But Mr Barnier, who discussed the crisis with counterpart Lord Frost, said the EU was prepared to continue talks across all subjects in the negotiations.

Crucially, he indicated the EU was prepared to discuss “legal texts” for a deal, something the UK has been pushing for.

But Cara Haffey, PwC NI Brexit lead, warned that regardless of the outcome of negotations, there would be no avoiding the end of the transition period.

She said: “While the negotiations are in a state of flux, this has no impact on the transition period deadline.

“Deal or no deal, the Northern Ireland Protocol is going to bring changes that businesses will have to manage.”

All goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain will require customs checks and declarations.

And tariffs may also apply if goods are considered at risk of passing into the EU via NI’s land border with the Republic.

Ms Haffey said businesses in both Great Britain in Northern Ireland “need to know exactly which parts of their supply chains are affected, and how to prepare for declarations and tariff rebates.”

Ms Haffey added: “There have been a number of false starts and ends throughout the Brexit process but the deadline at the close of this year isn’t one of them.”

Relations between London and Brussels broke down last week after a European Council summit failed to provide a breakthrough on a deal and watered-down commitments to round-the-clock negotiations.

Andrew Gray, head of Brexit at PwC, said the events meant there was now “a very clear risk” that there would be no trade deal.

But he warned that change was coming, regardless of the outcome of talks. “Whether they’re making light bulbs, certifying organic wine or planning post-Covid business travel, organisations have to tackle what’s currently known and leave a margin to deal with what’s still opaque.”

Mr Gray said all firms needed to get ready for the requirement to make customs declarations for all goods moving between the UK and EU from January 1.

“Many organisations will have no experience of doing this and those that have likely face higher volumes. Recognising this, HMRC has advised businesses to work with a customs intermediary.”

He said that could mean staff, training or advice might be required to handle new customs declarations.

And a decision was still to be reached by the EU on whether transfers of personal data under GDPR would be permitted to the UK from the EU.

If the decision was not in the UK’s favour, that could mean gaps in some firms’ GDPR considerations. And he urged firms employing workers from the EU to consider applying for a sponsorship licence to help with staff applications to the EU Settlement Scheme. This would enable them to avoid unnecessary future employment visa costs.